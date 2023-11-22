Flames’ Kadri Turning Things Around After Miserable Start

Like many Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri’s start to the 2023-24 season was very underwhelming. The 33-year-old, who is in just the second year of a seven-year, $49 million contract, had just one assist through his first eight games. Given how poorly the second half of his 2022-23 campaign went, there were questions from many regarding his true desire to be a part of the Flames organization.

Those questions have died down as of late, thanks to Kadri elevating his play over the past 10 games. It all got started in the Heritage Classic, where, despite falling to the Edmonton Oilers, the veteran forward was able to score his first of the season. That started what has been a major hot streak for him, as he has recorded at least a point in eight of 10 games while accumulating three goals and 11 points over that span.

Kadri Helping Turn Flames Season Around

Given that Kadri is expected to be one of the Flames’ best players, it’s no surprise that his struggles in the early going of the season came at a time when the team struggled as a whole. Things have been turning around for the team lately, as they have a solid 5-3-2 record over their past 10 games, and now sit at 7-8-3 on the season.

Thanks to their improvement, the Flames all of a sudden find themselves just two points shy of the Seattle Kraken for the final wild card position in the Western Conference. Of course, it is far too soon to be looking at the playoff picture in November, but it goes to show that the Flames are still very much in the hunt despite how doom and gloom things felt in the early going.

A major part of Kadri’s resurgence has come thanks to the play of some recent call-ups in Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil. The two are currently playing on Kadri’s wings, and have combined for 13 points in 18 total games. While their scoring paces may slow down as the season rolls on, they seem to have provided a jumpstart for Kadri, who is back to looking like the player the Flames believed they were getting when they signed him as a free agent.

Consistency Will Be Key for Kadri

The issue for Kadri since arriving with the Flames has been his consistency. As mentioned, his second half of the 2022-23 campaign was quite disappointing, especially after how well the season had begun. For the second time in as many seasons, Kadri was selected to the All-Star Game, and appeared to be an excellent signing for the Flames. However, his play cooled off dramatically in the second half, giving him a rather mediocre season total of 24 goals and 56 points in 82 games.

Despite there being some in the Flames fan base that would prefer to see this team tank in hopes of getting a high draft pick, there are none within the organization that are looking to go that route. This is a team that believes they should have been in the playoffs a season ago, and believes once again that they are a playoff calibre squad this season. As naïve as that may sound to some, their current roster on paper is one that boasts enough talent to make the dance.

Flames Settling After Big Changes

One thing that many didn’t account for during the Flames’ slow start was the fact that this team went through a ton of personnel changes in the offseason. Not only was Darryl Sutter fired and replaced with Ryan Huska, but long-tenured general manager Brad Treliving is no longer with the organization either. Those changes can take some getting used to for players, and their slow start seems to indicate just that. If the latest stretch of play is any indication, it seems that everyone is settled in and could be ready to play some very good hockey for the remainder of the season.