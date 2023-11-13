Insider Hints Flames Like Maple Leafs Prospect in Potential Deal

The NHL trade winds are blowing, and the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be in the midst of exploring potential player swaps. The focal point of recent discussions has been the Flames’ defenseman, Nikita Zadorov, who might be on the radar of the Maple Leafs. But, he’s not necessarily the only player the Maple Leafs would be interested in.

The question floating around now is who the Leafs might send back in any potential deal. It would have to be a money in, money out kind of swap, but the Flames would also need a player — likely a “can’t miss prospect” — they see growing with the franchise long-term.

The Latest on the Flames and Maple Leafs Trade Buzz

I won’t get into detail here as it’s being well covered by other writers on this site, but Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts podcast added fuel to the speculation fire when it revealed a Maple Leafs player expressing on-ice admiration for Zadorov, stating, “You’re exactly what we need here.” The player’s identity remains a mystery, heightening intrigue around Toronto’s potential interest in bolstering their defensive lineup.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Zadorov is not the only Flame catching the eye of the Maple Leafs. Reports suggest that Toronto is also eyeing defensemen Noah Hanifin or Chris Tanev as potential trade targets. The swirling rumors indicate that big names could be part of the equation, but an intriguing twist was proposed by one insider.

Seeing as the Leafs won’t want to move a player they need for their playoff push, a deal might center around a prospect, with money in the form of a cap dump being added to make the trade work.

Are the Flames Looking at Nick Abruzzese?

Eric Francis of Sportsnet pointed out an interesting connection that could influence trade discussions. He highlighted the relationship between Toronto farmhand Nick Abruzzese and Flames prospect Matt Coronato during their time at Harvard. Abruzzese, recently named AHL Player of the Week, has been putting up impressive numbers, tallying two goals and five assists in the past three games.

The 24-year-old Abruzzese, a fourth-round pick by the Leafs in the 2019 NHL Draft, has been on a bit of a tear, recording a game-winning goal and back-to-back three-point games. With a total of 12 games played, he boasts three goals and 11 points, showcasing his offensive prowess in the AHL. A left-shot center, he could be the kind of player that grows into a role with the Flames. He’s played 11 total NHL games and has three points.

Francis emphasized the potential impact of Abruzzese, suggesting that he could be a hidden gem in the Leafs’ prospect pool and a significant asset in any potential trade deal. The prospect’s impressive track record at Harvard and his recent AHL performances make him a tantalizing piece that could sweeten the deal for the Flames.

What Else Would Have to Come Back to Calgary?

Considering the contract and the salary cap situation for the Maple Leafs, Abruzzese wouldn’t be enough in terms of value or to make the deal work financially. He’s a $775K cap hit for this season and next and even if the Flames retained salary on their cheapest defenseman, the money doesn’t exactly work.

The Flames would have to bring something else back, potentially in the form of a different defenseman. If Calgary continues to offload blueliners, they’ll need some assets to slot in where Zadorov, Tanev, Hanifin might leave holes. The likelihood Calgary takes John Klingberg back is low (unless there’s a big sweetener attached), so someone like Connor Timmins might have to be part of the conversation. If the deal becomes even bigger — Friedman suggested the Leafs would be open to adding two defensemen from Calgary — the Flames might even ask for Fraser Minton or Easton Cowan and that opens up a whole different can of worms considering the defenseman Toronto will be adding doesn’t have an extension in place.

As the Flames and Maple Leafs explore the intricate puzzle pieces, this has the makings of turning into something pretty big.