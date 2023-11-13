Bruins’ Once-Controversial Free Agent Signings Paying Off

Some fans and media members were skeptical at first about the Boston Bruins’ decision to sign a slew of veterans on $1 million, one-year deals. Milan Lucic, Kevin Shattenkirk, and James van Riemsdyk were picked up by Boston in July, along with 25-year-old Morgan Geekie at $2 million and 31-year-old Patrick Brown for $800,000, both on two-year deals.

A big part of the skepticism stemmed from this making it impossible to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi, who joined the B’s in March last season via a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. Bertuzzi made an impressive impact with 16 points in 21 games and became a fan favorite as he embodied the Bruins’ legacy of tenacity and grit while producing offensively.

Boston was looking to sign Bertuzzi on a one-year deal, while Bertuzzi’s agent reported their party was looking for something longer in term. Claimed to be a misreading of the market, Bertuzzi later sought a one-year deal with Boston. He wound up signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer on a one-year, $5.5 million deal, as the Bruins’ cap space for any other additions was gone after making their acquisitions.

Hindsight is 20/20 but it seems Boston ultimately made the right call.

James van Riemsdyk

Aside from the Bruins’ reunion with fan favorite Milan Lucic, the signing of van Riemsdyk was the one that got the most buzz in Boston. He made an almost immediate impact, notching two power-play goals in the Bruins’ second game of the season against the Nashville Predators.

James van Riemsdyk, Boston Bruins (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

He quickly solidified his role on the top power-play unit, screening goaltenders, cleaning up the crease, and, even when he fails to gain an assist on a play, he has more often than not contributed – he is a man of many honorary assists this season. Though those are his only two power-play goals so far in the 2023-24 campaign, he’s earned an additional three assists, and that’s just the power play.

In total, van Riemsdyk has notched four goals, including two game-winners, and seven assists in his first 14 games in a Bruins sweater. He, Charlie Coyle, and Trent Frederic have come together to form a bruising line that has been able to produce. As a result, van Riemsdyk is currently on a four-game point streak, with six points in that span. His 11 points currently have him fourth on the Bruins in points this season, behind linemate Coyle with 12 points, captain Brad Marchand with 15, and superstar David Pastrnak with 21.

Tyler Bertuzzi

I will repeat, “hindsight is 20/20,” but let’s take a look at where Bertuzzi currently stands with the Maple Leafs. He’s tallied three goals (two on the power play) and three assists in 15 games so far, with two of those helpers coming in Toronto’s most-recent victory against the Vancouver Canucks.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

On a line with John Tavares and William Nylander, one would expect a little more production than six points in 15 appearances, averaging nearly 16 minutes of ice time per game. The season is long, things can change, and hot streaks have been known to occur, but Bertuzzi’s reluctance to sign a short-term deal has ultimately led to Boston reaping the rewards of veteran players.

Lucic, Shattenkirk & More

Lucic, currently injured, hasn’t looked all too bad, especially in his fourth-line role, which consists of hitting anything that moves in a non-Bruins uniform and keeping pucks in deep.

Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, Shattenkirk hasn’t exactly impressed and was out of the lineup in Boston’s most recent matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. However, at a $1 million cap hit, the blueliner is a decent option for the third pair and could turn out to be a reliable and cost-effective seventh defenseman. His veteran presence could also come in handy down the line.

Geekie only notched three points in 12 games before sustaining an injury against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 6 and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. However, his impact off the scoresheet has been notable and he’s helped fill a void at the center position after the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Brown is pointless in six appearances this season, but he went to Boston College. That’s enough for general manager Don Sweeney to sign anyone, really, and it is depth at forward the Bruins need in their recent spell of injuries, including Lucic and defenseman Matt Gryzelcyk. However, don’t expect Brown, who only has 24 points in 144 career games, to make a lasting impact (prove me wrong, Patrick, I dare you).

While one can wonder whether or not management originally regretted the decision to sign the group of misfits in July, after Bertuzzi pivoted back to Boston’s offer, we know now it was to the Bruins’ benefit. With just one player already outpacing Bertuzzi in points, the addition of four others adding depth to the lineup is a win-win-win-win scenario for the team in black and gold.