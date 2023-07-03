Maple Leafs Sign Tyler Bertuzzi to 1-Year Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract. The entire storyline about the Maple Leafs headed into this summer was how newly hired general manager Brad Treliving was going to re-shape the forward group, and this signing is a huge step in the right direction. There is no lack of talent with the Maple Leafs’ forwards, but the level of grit and bite that Bertuzzi brings is perfect for this team.

After playing 21 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, Bertuzzi only managed to record four goals and 14 points. He missed a significant amount of time with a hand injury, and upon returning only recorded one point in his first eight games. After that, his production jumped to nine points in his next 12 games, leading to the trade to the Boston Bruins.

Bertuzzi fit in well with the Bruins, whether it was on the Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci line, as he scored 16 points in 21 regular season games. But where his value sky-rocketed was in the playoffs. The Bruins had a historic season, and the expectations were as high as possible heading into the first round against the Florida Panthers who just squeaked in, and Bertuzzi was by far the most valuable Bruin.

Scoring 10 points during the seven-game series was quite an impressive debut in the postseason. Bertuzzi does a lot more than contribute offensively as his physicality and gritty Bruins-style play also garner interest from any team looking for a top-six forward. His skill set will fit well with the Maple Leafs as it can be versatile and mesh with any type of linemates.

Fully Healthy Bertuzzi Is Extremely Valuable

Bertuzzi has only played 127 games over the past three seasons, and outside of last season, his production has been fairly consistent. During the 2021-22 season, he recorded 62 points in 68 games, which sits as a career-high, but in his two healthy seasons prior to that, he had proven that he is good for at least 45 points a year.

In the 50 games he was healthy, Bertuzzi’s 30 points this season were still quite impactful. Again, his true value and impact came in the playoffs, but it is not insignificant to acknowledge that his health may be a factor. Having only hit the 70-game mark twice in his career, whether it be an upper-body injury, a groin injury, or other things, there shouldn’t be any concern about long-term health, though it is worth keeping in mind.

While the Maple Leafs have a lot of things to figure out with their salary cap situation, in a vacuum this is a perfect deal. There is no long-term commitment to him, and while Bertuzzi was likely looking for term on this deal, he is in a prime situation to have a huge season playing alongside one of the Leafs’ superstar duos in Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner or John Tavares and William Nylander…assuming they are all still members of the team come the beginning of the season.