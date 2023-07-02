Flames Sign Jordan Oesterle to 1-Year Deal

The Calgary Flames have announced the signing of defenseman Jordan Oesterle to a one-year contract worth $925,000. Aside from the re-signings of Dryden Hunt, Martin Pospisil, and Colton Poolman, Oesterle marks the first free agent signing of the offseason for the Flames. After their unexpected falloff last season that led to them missing the playoffs after a promising run in the 2021-22 season, they are looking to fill some holes and make it back to the postseason in 2023-24.

The Flames lost Johnny Gaudreau to free agency last season when he decided to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets and were forced to trade Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers following his trade request. While they got a great return from the Panthers, it wasn’t enough to bring them back to the playoffs, so this offseason should be an interesting one for the Flames with a new head coach and general manager.

Oesterle is a 31-year-old left-shot defenseman from Dearborn Heights, Michigan entering his 11th season in the NHL. He spent his junior career in the NCAA with Western Michigan University where over three seasons, he played 113 games scoring seven goals and adding 27 assists for 34 points which comes out to a 0.30 points per game average.

He was signed by the Edmonton Oilers and got his first taste of NHL action during the 2014-15 season, but spent the majority of his time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Oklahoma City Barons and Bakersfield Condors. He never found a full-time spot in the NHL until the Oilers decided to move on from him and he went to play with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Flames will be his fifth team, having previously played for the Oilers, Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, and Arizona Coyotes.

Jordan Oesterle, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Before he became a full-time NHLer, Oesterle played 157 games in the AHL scoring 20 goals and adding 63 assists for 83 points which comes out to a 0.53 points per game average. He has played a total of 349 games in the NHL scoring 19 goals and adding 65 assists for 84 points which comes out to a 0.24 points per game average. He is coming off of a two-goal, nine-assist performance through 52 games with the Red Wings last season.

Oesterle’s Fit With The Flames

Oesterle will be a nice depth piece for the Flames as they look for success this upcoming season. They struggled more than many fans expected them to last season, so adding some internal competition with a solid defensive defenseman in Oesterle is a step in the right direction. They are by no means a Stanley Cup contender yet, but he fills a hole the Flames had last season.

