Maple Leafs Signing Klingberg Brings Promising Possibilities

If ever there was a time when a needy team found a needy player, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent signing of defenseman John Klingberg on July 1 was such an example.

Klingberg is an elite NHL blueliner. Perhaps he brings a reputation of having a few defensive warts; but, as an offensive defenseman, very few have been better. In addition, the Maple Leafs need some secondary scoring. As a result, they jumped at the chance to sign Klingberg for a single season on a sort of “let’s try this and see if it works” contract.

Both the player and the team have given this arrangement a season to work out. If it does work out for both Klingberg and the Maple Leafs, they have made a positive contribution to their blue line without nearly the cost that they might have had to pay.

Klingberg’s Offensive Career

Klingberg was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his professional career with Dallas. In his rookie season of 2014-15 with the Stars, he played 65 games and scored 11 goals, and added 29 assists (for 40 points). The following season was his breakout, that season he played 76 games and scored 10 goals, and added 48 assists (for an impressive 58 points). Over the next three seasons (from 2016-17, 2017-18, to 2018-19), he continued to be a consistent scorer. During those seasons, he put up 49, 67, and 45 points respectively.

Since those early seasons, Klingberg’s offensive production has remained consistent. However, after the 2022-23 season, his contract expired with the Stars. Since he could not find the longer-term contract he wanted, he signed a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks. He had hoped to have a solid season and then join a contender as a trade deadline rental.

John Klingberg, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Klingberg’s regular-season performance last season was a large decline compared to previous seasons. In 2022-23, he scored 10 goals and added 23 assists (for only 33 points) in 67 games playing with the Ducks and the Minnesota Wild. With the Wild during the playoffs, he put up four points (a goal and three assists) in four games but the Wild were eliminated in five games by the Stars.

Klingberg’s numbers last season were some of the lowest point totals of his career. The only other season below these numbers was during the 2019-20 season when he had 32 points in nine fewer games. As a result, his contract with the Maple Leafs came with a huge drop in salary.

What Does Klingberg Bring to the Maple Leafs?

The contract calls for the 30-year-old Swedish defenceman to commit to the Maple Leafs for one year. For his services, it fell from the $7 million he earned with the Ducks to $4.15 million this next season. With the Maple Leafs, he’ll hope for a perfect storm where he can put up huge offensive numbers, perhaps move to free agency (or stay with the Maple Leafs), and sign a much higher contract for the 2024-25 season – somewhere.

John Klingberg, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Is Klingberg’s lack of performance last season a cause for concern? Likely not. The Ducks were a poor offensive team. In contrast, the Maple Leafs are not. They might have found a player in Klingberg who’ll have another career season. Given his NHL history, he’ll likely both rebound and thrive with Toronto.

If he does, Klingberg will bring a blend of offensive prowess and defensive potential to the team. That possibility, in itself, makes him an attractive pickup for the Maple Leafs. His signing could have significant benefits for the team’s success.

The Bottom Line

Klingberg’s arrival adds depth and versatility to the Maple Leafs’ defensive lineup. Although he’s initially signed to a one-year contract, his skill set aligns well with the team’s style of play. That makes him a potential long-term solution – if they can afford him for the 2024-25 season.

The addition of Klingberg to the Maple Leafs’ defensive corps has the potential to be a game-changer. His offensive abilities, combined with his defensive potential, make him an attractive asset for a team aiming for long-term success. He’s been successful during the postseason as well.

Now the Maple Leafs have two offensive defensemen in Klingberg and Morgan Rielly. He might be an excellent addition to the team. Who he will partner with remains in question. That will be worked out as the season progresses.