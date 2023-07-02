Canadiens Sign Lias Andersson to 1-Year Deal

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Lias Andersson to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000. His American Hockey League (AHL) salary for the upcoming season is $450,000. His new deal is also a two-way contract, meaning his salary fluctuates depending on whether he is in the NHL or AHL.

Lias Andersson to the Canadiens: two-way $775K/$450K — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 2, 2023 Andersson provides additional centre depth to the Canadiens. He will likely spend most of the upcoming season with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate. He is a good two-way forward who has struggled to find his offensive game at the NHL level.

Andersson’s Shaky NHL Career

Andersson was originally drafted seventh overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers. The 6-foot-1 Swedish centreman was highly touted in his draft year for his two-way game, competitiveness and leadership. Since then, he has failed to become a consistent NHL player. Since getting drafted, he has bounced between the NHL, AHL, and the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He only played 66 games for the Rangers, scoring three goals and six assists for nine points.

The Rangers traded Andersson to the Los Angeles Kings for a second-round pick, 60th overall, at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and selected forward Will Cuylle with the pick. Cuylle has appeared in four NHL games for the Rangers scoring zero points. The Kings took a gamble on Andersson, hoping a change of scenery would help him rediscover the skill and drive that made him a top-ten selection in 2017. Since the trade, Andersson has played just 44 games with the Kings, scoring four goals and four assists in that time. He was three years removed from his draft year at the time of the trade, so a bet on the forward made sense for the Kings.

Ultimately, the Kings’ bet on Andersson did not work out, but he did play well with the Ontario Reign, their AHL affiliate. He had a tremendous season in the AHL last year appearing in 67 regular season games and scoring 31 goals and 28 assists for 59 points. In two playoff games with the Reign, he had two goals and an assist for three points. He has been a dominant AHL player, scoring 43 goals and 39 assists for 82 points in 86 games over his three seasons with the Reign. This is amazing compared to his career NHL totals; in 110 games between the Rangers and Kings, he has scored a mere 17 points.

Andersson’s Fit With The Canadiens

Andersson gives the Canadiens cheap centre depth for the 2023-24 season. If he can use the confidence gained from his last season with the Reign, he could become a decent part-time contributor for the Canadiens. At the bare minimum, he is an excellent addition to the Rocket while being a serviceable call-up when injuries arise. There is an ultra-slim chance that he will become a full-time NHL player this upcoming season. Although, that result would say more about the Canadiens’ depth than his emergence as an NHLer.