Flames May Want to Put Out Feelers on Mangiapane

Even with their overtime win versus the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night (Jan. 16), the Calgary Flames remain a painfully average team. This can cause plenty of frustration for a fanbase, as certain nights they look like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, while others see them look like a bottom feeder. Such is life as a mediocre team in the NHL.

Given how average the Flames are, most expect them to be sellers this season, with players like Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, and Chris Tanev all top candidates to be moved. There have also been rumours surrounding Jacob Markstrom and Blake Coleman, though they may very well stay put. That said, if general manager Craig Conroy truly wants to strip it down and retool, he should strongly consider moving all five players mentioned above, as well as another in Andrew Mangiapane.

Mangiapane Could Fetch a Solid Return

Mangiapane appeared to be turning into a legitimate star-talent during the 2021-22 season, one in which he scored a career-high 35 goals in 82 games. It appears now that he may have simply gotten hot at the right time, as he hasn’t looked like a 30-goal player in the season and a half since. That said, he remains very capable of producing solid secondary offence, and is strong on the defensive side of the puck.

Great at times and extremely frustrating at others is that Mangiapane also tends to be a very streaky player. He has recorded eight points over his last nine games, suggesting that he is starting to heat up. Prior to this stretch, he had four points over his last 15. At 27 years old, it is safe to assume that this is what he is and will continue to be moving forward as a player, making it a wise bet for the Flames to move him if they can net a reasonable return.

Andrew Mangiapane, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mangiapane is currently in the second year of a three-year contract which pays him $5.8 million annually. That cap hit seemed more than fair following his 35-goal campaign, but has been far from since. In fact, even with his better play as of late, he has just eight goals and 25 points through 43 games this season.

While all this sounds quite negative towards the Flames forward, the fact of the matter is that there will be some teams out there who would have some interest in acquiring him. Any playoff teams in need of scoring depth on their wings would benefit from adding him, even with the additional year remaining on his contract.

Depending on what type of return the Flames are hoping to receive, they may have to be prepared to retain some salary so that an interested team can fit Mangiapane’s contract into their cap situation. If the Flames aren’t willing to do so, this may be a trade that would need to take place in the offseason. Either way, it will free up plenty of money for the Flames, especially if they do indeed move on from one, or both, of Coleman and Markstrom.

Time for the Flames to Change

Management may be leery, as well as some fans, when it comes to dealing a player like Mangiapane. After all, this organization has seen what he is capable of when at his best. That said, even more fans are tired of seeing this team be so average year after year, and are wanting change. For the Flames to turn into a consistent contender, they need to make some drastic roster personnel moves, which will more likely than not result in struggles in the immediate future. With those struggles, however, will come some great draft picks, as well as plenty of cap space to add some great free agent talent in the coming years should they move out some of the players mentioned.