Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.

Meanwhile, Andrew Mangiapane has yet to be signed, and his arbitration hearing is set for this Friday. Last but not least, Juuso Valimaki’s time in the organization could soon be coming to an end if he doesn’t have a strong training camp this Fall.

Kadri Still on the Market

Despite being three weeks into free agency, Kadri has yet to find a home for the 2022-23 season. The 31-year-old entered the market as one of the top forwards available but perhaps may have misjudged things, in large part due to a flat salary cap as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, his asking price is believed to have decreased, and the Flames are still rumored to be a potential destination for him.

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kadri is coming off of a career season as a member of the Colorado Avalanche in which he posted 87 points in just 71 outings, followed by 15 points in 16 playoff contests. While many have been hesitant for their respective team to sign Kadri given that his 2021-22 production appears to be an outlier, Evolving Hockey believes that at this point a three-year deal with a cap hit of $7.122 million may be enough to bring him in.

If that is the case, the Flames should strongly consider this, as the term nor price isn’t nearly as bad as originally thought. It would also give them one of the strongest 1-2 punches in terms of first and second-line centers throughout the entire league between himself and Elias Lindholm, which would undoubtedly turn the Flames into one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference.

Huberdeau & Treliving Meet in Montreal

As per Elliotte Friedman, Treliving was able to get to Montreal on Monday evening to have a “get-to-know-you” dinner. While this may seem insignificant to some, it goes a long way in proving to the 29-year-old superstar forward just how valued he is by the Flames organization. It is also worth noting that the player himself recently said he is open and willing to sign a long-term deal.

Huberdeau was part of the package the Flames received in a recent trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk head to the Florida Panthers. While the trade is being considered a win for Treliving at this time, both Huberdeau along with another player they acquired in Mackenzie Weegar are set to become unrestricted free agents at the season’s end. If Treliving is able to get them both signed, the deal would be a massive success for the Flames.

Mangiapane Remains Unsigned

Coming off of a career-best 35-goal, 55-point season, Mangiapane is looking to get paid this summer. While his agent has said the 26-year-old is more than willing to remain in Calgary long-term, the two sides have not been able to work out a deal. As a result, he recently filed for salary arbitration, and the hearing is getting closer and closer as it is scheduled for this coming Friday.

Andrew Mangiapane, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Letting this deal go to arbitration is not ideal, given that they have already been through this situation before. It could very well result in a shaky relationship between the two parties, which could take away Mangiapane’s desire of staying with the Flames long-term. The hope is that a deal can be figured out between the two sides in the next few days, though it is feeling less and less likely every passing minute.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

While things are looking up for the Flames compared to the situation they were in less than a month ago, there is still plenty of work to be done. As mentioned, Mangiapane is still in need of a new deal, as is defenceman Oliver Kylington who also chose to file for salary arbitration. On top of that, Treliving may indeed still be trying to figure out a way to add Kadri to the fold, meaning there is plenty for Flames fans to watch for in the coming days and weeks.