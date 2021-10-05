Flames Prospects Report: Sergeev, Stromgren, Nodler & Duehr

Welcome to the first edition of the Calgary Flames prospect report. This will be a reoccurring segment throughout the 2021-22 season, following the seasons and storylines of all the prospects in the Flames system.

In the early goings of the season, many of the Flames prospects are in training camps, but over the last week, junior leagues have started to get going, and European leagues have been playing for nearly a month now. In the Inaugural edition of Flames Prospect Report, Arsenii Sergeev gets a couple of starts with his new team, William Stromgren gets going in Sweden, Josh Nodler is named to the Michigan State’s leadership group, and Walker Duehr surprises at the Flames main camp.

Arsenii Sergeev Gets First USHL Win

After moving up from the North American Hockey League (NAHL), Sergeev earned his first win with his new team, the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL). It wasn’t his first game in the USHL, as back in 2019-20, he played in a game and one period for the Sioux Falls Stampede, losing in both contests.

Sergeev got the first start of the year for the Storm at the USHL Fall Classic and made 16 saves on 18 shots and collected his first career win when teammate Gavin Brindley scored 52 seconds into overtime to defeat the Dubuque Fighting Saints. His second win came this past Saturday against the Lincoln Stars as he saved 26 of 27 shots in a 4-1 final. It’s early in his tenure with Tri-City, but it is certainly encouraging that he is moving into a better league and performing well to start.

Stromgren Chugging Along in Sweden

Stromgren was selected 45th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft from MODO Hockey of the Swedish second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan. This season he was signed by Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) but is currently with the junior program. He now has three goals and nine points through 10 games in the J20 Nationell (J20). Consistency for Stromgren has been the early struggle as he has been held off the score sheet in five of 10 games this season and has scored six of his 10 points in two games.

Again, it’s early on in the season and there is still lots of time for Stromgren to get back to the 1.29 point per game pace he posted with MODO in the J20 in 2020-21. Flames fans should keep an eye on him throughout this season and whether or not he can earn a call up to the parent team in the SHL.

Nodler Named to Leadership Group at Michigan State

Nodler was selected in the fifth round, 150th overall in the 2019 draft. He is now moving into his junior year with the Michigan State Spartans and has been named an alternate captain. Nodler hasn’t shown a ton of offense in the NCAA, but he is obviously a leader and a voice in the locker room to be named to the group.

Spartan fans, get on your feet for our 2021-22 MSU hockey captains:https://t.co/ZnPBMAbutg pic.twitter.com/GJDWHiE6Zu — MSU_Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) September 28, 2021

In his first two seasons in college, Nodler has scored six goals and 19 points in 63 career games. The team as a whole struggled to score last season as his 11 points were third on the team. He will likely be leaned on to play more minutes as a junior this season and will be looking to turn the Michigan State program around after a dismal 2020-21 season.

Duehr Running with Opportunity at Training Camp

After not playing in the first preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers, Duehr has survived two roster cuts and has played in five consecutive games with the team. He has primarily played on the fourth line but was promoted to the third line after Blake Coleman was taken out of the lineup against the Vancouver Canucks.

In five games, Duehr has shown he has excellent speed and can make plays at the NHL level. His one assist came on a turnover that he created and went the other way before ringing a shot off the post and Micheal Stone putting home the rebound. He’s only played five professional games with the Stockton Heat since leaving college, but it’s clear he has impressed the coaching staff in Calgary.

Other Flames Prospects Getting Started

This past weekend a few more prospects started their seasons as the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) got going. The Ontario Hockey League is also slated to get going starting Thursday. Only a couple more weeks before all the Flames’ prospects will be in full swing. That’s it for this edition of the Flames prospect report, be sure to follow along all season to keep up on everything happening with Flames’ prospects.