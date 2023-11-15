Flyers’ Competitiveness Bodes Well for Rebuild

Early in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 2023-24 campaign, they have given several contenders in the league a challenge. While the Flyers are rebuilding and need every bit of ammo that they can get in terms of draft talent, them being a competitive hockey team is exactly what they need for their rebuild to be successful.

Increased Trade Value

One of the main reasons why the Flyers should be excited about their competitive play is that it gives their trade assets much more value. Before this season began, players like Travis Sanheim and Sean Walker had little to no trade value for the Flyers.

Now that they have both played and excelled, their value is likely significantly higher than it was a short while ago. In theory, their trade value being high is just as helpful, if not better, than landing a top draft pick thanks to a finish at the bottom of the standings.

Throughout the Flyers’ lineup, they have some great trade pieces that most true rebuilding teams do not. Considering the Flyers have had a low hit rate on their high-end draft picks, the benefit of winning hockey games for the Flyers will likely outweigh the cons of potentially missing out on a top draft pick. Instead of leaving the outcome of this season to come down to chance, they are completing their rebuild on their own terms. The Flyers are in the driver’s seat, and look to remain there as the season continues.

Flyers Already Have Foundation Set

The Flyers would be in a much different position if they were without the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) phenom Matvei Michkov. He is the superstar of the Flyers’ future and the clear player to build around. In all likelihood, he will have to be the driving force of a successful rebuild in the City of Brotherly Love. With him tearing up the KHL, this doesn’t seem like an unreasonable expectation.

Part of the risk that came with drafting Michkov is the fact that he will remain in the KHL until the 2026-27 season, barring an unforeseen set of events. If he doesn’t come over to North America until that time, he will have polished his game to the point where he can be a star in the NHL right away.

Generally speaking, a rebuild reaches a turning point when a superstar player is acquired. From that point forward, it becomes much easier to assemble the pieces around said player to try and construct a roster that can realistically contend for the Stanley Cup. With the prospects and draft picks the Flyers already have and can acquire later through trades, the process of building around Michkov can be set in motion rather quickly.

The Flyers already have the security of having a star player, so there is no need to throw away trade value for the sole purpose of lucking into a top player in the draft. The Flyers already have their centerpiece, and their rebuild is now about obtaining the players to support him rather than getting a player like him.

Flyers Become Top Free-Agent Destination

If the Flyers are competitive without much of the young talent that is in the system, that would suggest that they could be a playoff team sooner than they might have pictured. In the free agency market, players obviously want to get paid, but they also want to win, too. With the Flyers being one of the more flexible teams in the league in terms of their salary cap situation and having a bright future already, they would become a desirable place for some of the best players the market has to offer.

The Flyers may not be active, but there may be quite a few big names on the open market this offseason. That includes forward Sam Reinhart, who the Florida Panthers may not be willing to re-sign with their abundance of talent on offense. He is just an example of the several opportunities the Flyers could have down the line if they want to put their cap space to good use.

The Flyers still have a few of their own players to sign this offseason, but if they are active in the trade market, they will have some money to go around. If the Flyers end up in the range of 35-40 wins this season, which their current outlook seems to suggest, they might want to pursue a player if that opportunity presents itself. Free agents can help shift a rebuild in the right direction, so taking that chance away might not be the best idea. Instead of robbing themselves of that chance altogether with a poor, underwhelming campaign, they are opening up the door to endless possibilities.

With the Flyers winning at the rate, at which they are, they might not land one of the top prospects in the 2024 NHL Draft. However, they are in a position to have their rebuild be one of the most efficient and effective that is currently happening in the NHL landscape. It will still take time, but them being competitive early gives them a head start.