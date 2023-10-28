4 Keys to a Flyers Win Against the Ducks

With a 4-2-1 record on the season, the Philadelphia Flyers are off to a pretty hot start in the 2023-24 campaign. After facing off against four-consecutive playoff teams from last season, they will take on the Anaheim Ducks in order to regain first place in the Metropolitan Division. In what ways can they do that?

Don’t Take Anaheim Top-Six Lightly

It might be easy to take a rebuilding team like Anaheim lightly, especially with how well the Flyers are playing right now. Despite the team having a 3-4-0 record even with exceptional goaltending to this point, their top-six lineup can be very dangerous.

The Ducks’ top-six might not look like one of the best in the league on paper, but it is certainly playing like it in actual game action. When they have used Trevor Zegras, Leo Carlsson, and Troy Terry on the first line coupled with Frank Vatrano, Mason McTavish, and Ryan Strome on the second line, they are outscoring opponents 8-2 with them on the ice.

Trevor Zegras of the Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In addition, those two lines have an expected goals for per 60 minutes of 3.42 on average, while they are only giving up an expected 2.32 goals against them per 60 minutes. When analytics are concerned, the Ducks might have one of the best-performing top-six lineups in hockey. This is impressive, especially for a lineup with as much youth as they do up front, with three players below the age of 23. The Flyers cannot take them lightly, as it will actually be one of their tougher matchups so far this season, even though they have gone up against and defeated the likes of Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, and Elias Pettersson already.

Flyers Should Prioritize Forecheck

The Flyers have been fantastic on the forecheck this season and have been ultra-aggressive to do so. That shouldn’t change against the Ducks. If they want to win hockey games consistently, they have to stick to what they’re good at. Their best way of generating offense has been their aggressiveness, and that’s potentially how they will score enough to win this one, too.

Latest News & Highlights

Without superstar talent to create chances out of seemingly nothing, the Flyers have had to earn their offense the hard way more often than not. They battle, and they battle hard. Head coach John Tortorella has instilled a vital philosophy in them, and it has resulted in their success so far to this point.

John Tortorella of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flyers have an advantage against a particularly young and inexperienced Ducks’ defense, which is comparable to their matchup with the Minnesota Wild, which they won 6-2. Without some of the speed and skill that the Ducks have in someone like Zegras, they will still have to go with the same approach that they have for most of this season.

The Flyers have been one of the best forechecking teams in the NHL, with 106 faceoffs in the offensive zone to just 87 in the defensive zone. This has come with one of the most difficult schedules in hockey to this point, so playing a rebuilder like Anaheim is definitely a change of pace. That does not mean they shouldn’t continue to take risks and be aggressive, as that is what got them to the point they are now.

Trust in Flyer Depth

Both offensively and defensively, the Flyers’ depth has actually been a relative strength for them this season. To be successful, they may want to rely on said depth in order to win this game. This season has been a contribution by committee to this point, and that won’t change with this game.

Surprisingly, the Flyers’ third and fourth lines, constructed as is, have been two of their best lines. The third line with Joel Farabee, Noah Cates, and Bobby Brink is outscoring opponents 3-0 to this point and has an insane 3.81 expected goals for per 60 with only 1.60 expected goals against per 60. This makes them one of the best lines in hockey right now, which has been a continued pleasant surprise.

Joel Farabee of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The fourth line, nicknamed the PhD line, has also been solid, particularly defensively. The trio of Nicolas Deslauriers, Ryan Poehling, and Garnet Hathaway hasn’t seen a goal yet for or against them, but it is outplaying their competition with a 2.44 expected goals for per 60 with just 1.69 expected goals against per 60.

Related: Flyers’ Strengths & Weaknesses for 2023-24

Defensively, the Flyers have a few great pieces, as well. They have varied their pairings a bit more than they have on offense, but the success is still there. Their third pair against the Wild had both Nick Seeler and Louie Belpedio on it, and they had an expected goals against per 60 of just 0.58 in that game. As individuals, Sean Walker has had some pretty good success, while Egor Zamula has been hot and cold. For a team that was expected to be weak defensively just a few weeks ago, their early success has been wonderful to monitor.

Don’t Help the Ducks

The Flyers have done a relatively good job of limiting turnovers. When they have committed them, they have generally made up for it. This cannot be a pattern, and the Ducks will have no issue making them pay for it. The Flyers have to let the Ducks beat them rather than beating themselves. With an advantage in this matchup, they can’t be doing their opposition any favors.

Anaheim has the skill to beat you regardless, so the Flyers will still have to be on their best behavior like they have all season. Turnovers have come close to sinking them multiple times this season, so perhaps this game is where they clean it up. The adverse cannot occur. Otherwise there is a good chance that they drop this game

It has been quite a while since the Flyers have taken on a team in a similar direction as them, but the Ducks are a team that is in a rebuilding stage, just like Philadelphia. Both teams have some youth in their lineup, and it could be a terrific game to behold. The only thing that matters is that the Flyers come away with two points, but that isn’t a guarantee against a competent Ducks opponent.