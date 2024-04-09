Flyers News & Rumors: Eklind, Playoff Odds, Tortorella

In this edition of our Philadelphia Flyers news and rumors report, we cover the team in their last hurrah at trying to qualify for the postseason. We recap the team’s recent signing of Swedish Hockey League (SHL) forward Oscar Eklind, their playoff odds before their contest against the Montreal Canadiens on April 9, and look at what head coach John Tortorella had to say about the team’s goaltending situation.

What Eklind Can Bring to the Flyers

On April 8, the Flyers signed Eklind, a 25-year-old winger out of the SHL to a one-year contract worth $950,000 set to kick in during the 2024-25 season. He had 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 48 contests in 2023-24 and was held scoreless in seven playoff games.

Among forwards with 10 or more games played, he ranked in the 93rd percentile in SHL goals per game with 0.35, the 54th percentile in assists per game with 0.23, and in the 76th percentile in points per game with 0.58. Overall, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound winger had a solid campaign in Sweden’s top hockey league.

Just based on the numbers and his size, Eklind has fourth-line upside in the NHL. He’s still young enough to where he can carve out a solid career. For example, look no further than Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who signed with Philadelphia out of the SHL at the age of 29 as a depth forward for the 2014-15 season. With the 39-year-old sitting at nearly 700 games played in hockey’s most challenging league, it’s safe to say his journey was a massive success.

Related: Philadelphia Flyers’ Top Point Leaders From Every Country

Eklind will be a restricted free agent once his contract expires, so the Flyers might keep him around if he impresses enough. Even if he doesn’t make the opening night lineup, he should get some looks throughout the 2024-25 season. Like Bellemare, he has the chance to be a bottom-six staple if he seizes the opportunity.

The Playoffs Are Still Possible

Simply put, the Flyers have collapsed. Losing seven straight games in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race, just a win or two in that stretch would probably have them looking at fairly solid odds to make the postseason. Instead, they sit needing a lot of help to do so. Even still, making them isn’t exactly in miracle territory yet.

Two spots are still up for grabs, which are the third-place spot in the Metropolitan Division and the last wild card slot. Occupied by the New York Islanders who have 85 points in 77 games and the Detroit Red Wings who have 84 points in 77 contests, the Flyers are technically a win away from being right back in the conversation with 83 points in 78 games.

Behind those teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins have 84 points in 78 games while the Washington Capitals have 83 in 77. At this point, if none of these teams have above a .500 record down the stretch and the Flyers go 3-1-0 in their final four matches, they will be in the postseason as long as two of those wins come in regulation.

In terms of strength of schedule, Pittsburgh, New York, and Washington are all in the top-11 toughest in the entire league for the rest of the way. The Flyers sit at 17th, while the Red Wings have the easiest left at 23rd. If Philadelphia goes out and wins all four of their games, they’re probably in the postseason anyway since a few of these teams actually play each other. Still, it is notable that the Flyers could theoretically lose a game and be in the race.

MoneyPuck’s playoff model has them sitting at just 25.5 percent odds which is definitely not great, but the Islanders and Red Wings sit at 60.7 percent and 51.8 percent respectively. While the Flyers aren’t in a good spot, they are far from eliminated.

Tortorella Shares Some Thoughts on the Goaltending

After practice on April 8, Tortorella shared a few of his thoughts on the Flyers’ goaltending situation. Just looking at the numbers since the Flyers started their skid, they haven’t been great. Collectively, the team has had a .811 save percentage (SV%), a 4.40 goals-against average (GAA), and minus-14.7 goals saved above expected (GSAx). Considering the Flyers have averaged just 2.14 goals each game during that span, it’s no wonder why they haven’t won since March 23.

Why did Tortorella speak on the goaltending, though? Well, a major part of that is about Sam Ersson starting in 26 of the team’s last 32 games. If that pace stood over a full season, that would put the 24-year-old rookie between 66 and 67 starts. That’s way too much for any non-elite goaltender, let alone one who was meant to be the backup. But to Tortorella, he felt like he had no other option.

“It’s been a lot. And I made the decision that I’m going to live and die with [Ersson],” he said. “I did not have the confidence in [Felix Sandstrom, the former backup]. I made the decision that we’re going with [Ersson] — I think he deserved it,” Tortorella added.

Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella meets with the media following Monday's practice at @FlyersTCenter. #LetsGoFlyers https://t.co/fbW2GNcB0e — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 8, 2024

While Tortorella’s openness on the subject is admirable, his viewpoint is one of the main reasons why the Flyers are where they are. Ersson is not the goaltender he was even just two months ago, and a lot of that has to do with how many games he has started. His body hasn’t been adequately prepared for it, and even Tortorella himself said he was only supposed to start anywhere from 18-22 contests in 2023-24. His regression was all but a guarantee.

John Tortorella of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s not quite do-or-die yet for the Flyers, but the slate on April 9 could give them new life or be their nail in the coffin. The Red Wings and Capitals face each other, while the Islanders take on the New York Rangers. It’s not technically a must-win versus the Canadiens, but it might as well be. Tortorella and Ersson might make one last-ditch effort toward making the postseason with a win, or there could be a rapid shift into offseason talk around a player like Eklind with a loss.