Flyers Still Streaking After 4-2 Win vs. Blues

The Philadelphia Flyers closed out their three-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, sweeping their trip in style after they scored the go-ahead goal with under six minutes left in the third period. Taking over second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 24-14-6 record and extending their winning streak to four games, what were some takeaways?

Tippett Has a Clutch Gene

Forward Owen Tippett might not be the greatest player as far as typical or even advanced stats are concerned, but one thing he does have is intangibles. Once in a while, he will put together a highlight reel play that would make you think he’s a superstar — it makes him a hard player to gauge sometimes, but he did it at the perfect time in this one late in the third period to give the Flyers a 3-2 lead. He has a knack for taking matters into his own hands just like he did on his tally — that’s textbook clutch ability.

Owen Tippett of the Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tippett is often a pretty streaky player, but that doesn’t just apply from game to game — it applies from shift to shift. His highlights are some of the most impressive in the NHL, and he saved it for the perfect moment by dangling Blues defender Justin Faulk and roofing a backhand upstairs over goaltender Joel Hofer. That late in a game, it is rare to see such a beautiful goal scored, but that’s what makes Tippett unique.

Not to get ahead of things, but Tippett is the exact player that is valuable for a playoff run. He should be a player that many teams should covet, including the Flyers themselves. Still just 24 years old, he’s immensely skilled and a fun player to watch.

“Next Man Up” Mentality Working for Philadelphia

Both Sean Couturier and Jamie Drysdale have been absent for the Flyers for their last two games, yet they’ve found a way to win both games and outplay both opponents — their combined records are 49-29-6. While Noah Cates was able to fill in for his first game since Nov. 25, that’s still not enough to replace those losses on paper. Regardless of losing a top center and top defenseman, Philadelphia still got the job done in a rather convincing fashion. They should be very proud of themselves, especially after winning both games on the road.

Logically, a popular conclusion to make is that if the Flyers are without Couturier in particular, they should have some struggles. In reality, they had a terrific game against St. Louis, dominating shots, puck possession, and high-danger opportunities. It was a full-out domination where Hofer made the game look closer than it was. A performance where players and coaches alike deserve significant praise.

Sean Couturier of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s unclear when Couturier and Drysdale will be back, but it seems as though the latter will come first as his absence has only been related to sickness. Even though their upcoming schedule is daunting, they also had no issues against the Blues nor the league’s point leader at the time, the Winnipeg Jets. Not having top players and still winning won’t be a sustainable philosophy, but it works for the time being.

Flyers Shouldn’t Break Up First Line

One positive in the Flyers’ injuries is that it opened up some experimentation with the first line. In this one, head coach John Tortorella opted for Tippett, Morgan Frost, and Travis Konecny. They all had great chemistry and generated chances throughout the contest. With how many high-quality chances they got, it’s almost a miracle that they didn’t score more. Even when Couturier comes back in the lineup, the Flyers should consider keeping this trio together.

Morgan Frost of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What keeping the top line together means for Couturier is uncertain, but he is good enough to elevate his linemates. If he’s ready to play as soon as the Flyers’ next game, that’d be a huge boost for the top six. Even though the veteran center has been incredible this season, the Flyers need to see if they have something good in their new top line.

Why keeping that line together — whether it gets first- or second-line minutes — is so important is because it gives the Flyers some depth. Instead of relying on just one unit to score, they can lean on the entire team. It’s always a good thing to have multiple confident and competent lines.

The Flyers’ Run Is Legitimate This Time

Before the Flyers’ four-game winning streak, they had a nine-game point streak not too far back this season. The team collapsed a bit not too long after that, going just 2-4-3 in their next nine games. The problem with that run was that it was unsustainable from the get-go with the Flyers not playing their best hockey. They were outplayed in a majority of those contests, but a combination of great goaltending and their opponents not taking care of business aided them. This time, their run is for real. Not only are they winning their matches, but they are doing so convincingly and with a purpose.

There is still always potential for the Flyers to stumble upon a few losses, but they are playing winning hockey right now. They have brought their play to another level, and that’s exciting to see. Once their absent players are back, the likelihood of them being able to continue outplaying teams is solid.

The Flyers won’t have any days off with the 25-12-5 Dallas Stars next up on the schedule on Jan. 18 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia lost to them in overtime in their last contest back on Oct. 21, a contest that serves as the reason why the Orange and Black are just one point behind them in the standings. The Stars are a sensational team, so the Flyers will need to give everything they have.