4 Former Lightning Making an Impact in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

While the Tampa Bay Lightning wait to see who their opponents will be in the Eastern Conference Final, there are some former Lightning that are still alive in the playoffs and are playing significant roles for their teams.

There are two fewer former players that they will have to worry about, as the Florida Panthers Carter Verhaeghe and Radko Gudas were eliminated by the Lightning. Verhaeghe had an excellent series in their opening-round win over the Washington Capitals but was shut down by the Lightning.

However, there are still a handful of players who have a connection to the Lightning that are still in the playoffs, with the possibility that they could face their old team in the near future.

Barclay Goodrow

Barclay Goodrow had a setback from a believed fractured foot suffered in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has been skating with the team but his exact return, with Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant stating that he is “heading in the right direction.” The hope is that he returns sometime late in the Carolina series. If the Rangers advance, he would likely be ready to face the Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final. Goodrow is no stranger to playing with an injury, as played with a broken hand in the Stanley Cup Final last season.

The 29-year-old had a great first season with the Rangers after a trade and sign in the summer. In 79 games, he recorded 13 goals, and 20 assists for 33 points, which were all career highs. The loss of the rugged forward has been felt by the team. “He’s a big player and we’re going to miss him,” Jacob Trouba said. “We love the depth of our team. It’s not like he’s gone. He’s still around the rink– next guy up and hopefully, he gets back as soon as he can.” Goodrow brings to the Rangers a veteran player who brings Stanley Cup-winning experience to an otherwise young and inexperienced group. He is also one of the Rangers’ top penalty-killers and is a major force on the forecheck.

Blake Coleman

Coleman had an excellent regular season, scoring 16 goals and recording 33 points, to go along with 163 hits and 44 blocked shots. That top play continued into the playoffs, as he scored two goals in Calgary’s Game 1 win against Edmonton while doling out checks, hunting down pucks, and stepping in front of shots.

Coleman netted back-to-back Cup wins with the Lightning after he came to the club at the 2019-20 trade deadline in a deal with the New Jersey Devils on February 16, 2020. In 55 regular-season games with the Lightning in 2020-21, he recorded 14 goals and set a career-high 17 assists (which he equaled this year) for 31 points. In a combined 48 playoff games with Tampa Bay, he posted eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points. His ability to play all three forward positions with a lot of skill and speed made him a valuable asset in Tampa and well as this season with the Flames. The good news for the Lightning is that if they have to face him in the playoffs it means that they made it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Tony DeAngelo

Even though he did not play for the Lightning, DeAngelo was selected 19th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, and he signed a three-year, entry-level contract later that year. After one season with their AHL affiliate in Syracuse, he was traded to the Coyotes and made his NHL debut in 2016. After being traded to the New York Rangers, he landed in Carolina this season after the Rangers released him due to “team chemistry” issues. Despite his past issues, the defenseman had a good year with the Hurricanes, accumulating 51 points on 10 goals and 41 assists. He has recently drawn some attention in round 2 of the playoffs for his verbal instigation with his former team, drawing the ire of Rangers coach Gerard Gallant.

Despite his antics, DeAngelo had a big part in a record-setting offensive season for the Hurricanes’ Defensive corps. As a defensive unit, they produced 200 points, with 40 goals and 160 assists, establishing a new franchise record for points. If the Hurricanes are able to advance to the next round, the Lightning will have to deal with on-ice play and verbal instigation. In the Hurricanes’ previous series against Boston, he got into a few verbal “pleasantries” with one of the league’s best in that category, Brad Marchand. This is something that the Lightning have had plenty of experience in dealing with, and should not be a major issue. However, his increased offensive output will be something that the Lightning might have to deal with if they face the Hurricanes in the next round.

Louis Domingue

Even though Domingue and the Pittsburgh Penguins were eliminated by the Rangers in round one, he made quite a splash due to the manner in which he was forced into action and stepped up for his team. He spent most of the 2021-22 season playing for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL but was forced into action in the second overtime of Game 1 when starter Casey DeSmith was injured. He stopped all 17 shots he faced in helping the Penguins to a triple-overtime victory and played well until DeSmith returned in their Game 7 loss. Domingue, who was part of the Lightning organization from 2017 to 2020, also inspired a new food interest in Pittsburgh as he revealed that in between the first and second overtime, he ate some spicy pork and broccoli. Domingue explained, “I didn’t expect going in, but maybe it sustained my energy.”

The Lightning have been able to maintain a fairly consistent roster over the past years without a great deal of turnover. However, it is usually nice to see most former players do well with new teams, especially in playoffs. That is, of course, they are facing the Lightning.