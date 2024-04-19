Gauthier, Dostál, and Vatrano Star for Ducks in Season Finale Win

Well, is it fair to say that the Anaheim Ducks had the Vegas Golden Knights’ number this 2023-24 regular season? I sure think so. After their season-opening loss on Oct. 14 to the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Ducks outscored the Golden Knights 13-5 and took the final three games of the season series. The wins were three of the Ducks’ best performances of the season.

With the win, the curtain has closed on the 30th season in franchise history. Not quite the season that anyone had in mind, but game 82 gave us plenty of reasons both to be happy about the season that was and excited about what lies ahead. For the final time this season, let’s take a look at the takeaways.

Dostál Has Probably Won the Starting Job for 2024-25

The Golden Knights had a, for lack of a better word, golden opportunity to seal up third place in the Pacific Division. All they had to do was win. The Ducks showed they weren’t going to go down easy, and Lukáš Dostál was a big reason for that. He was sharp all night and made key stops against a Golden Knights team that featured many dangerous players, including Tomas Hertl, Jack Eichel, and Jonathan Marchessault. His only blemish was a shot accidentally deflected by teammate Isac Lundestrom in a shorthanded situation.

In the 24 games since March 1, Dostál started 17 games to John Gibson’s seven. Gibson didn’t win in any of those starts and gave up no less than four goals in each of them. The last time he won a start was Feb. 29 and he finished the season with a 13-27-2 record. Dostál, on the other hand, won six of those 17 starts and surrendered four or more goals in just four of those contests. He produced a trio of one-goal wins and one shutout win. He finished the season 14-23-3. Now, are these results simply because of the goaltender? Of course not. These numbers are somewhat circumstantial, but they are telling nonetheless. Dostál got better in the final stretch, and Gibson did not. It may have been enough to tip the scales in favor of the former. The offseason may be telling in that regard.

What a Picture-Perfect Ending to a Feel-Good Season for Frank Vatrano

How can you not be happy for Frank Vatrano? His third hat trick of the season gave him goals 35, 36, and 37, which further cemented a career-high and therefore the best season of his 11-season career. His previous best was the 24 goals he scored in 2018-19 as a Florida Panther. He played in all 82 games this season, and his 60 points paced the Ducks and also marked a career-high in the category. Vatrano unleashed a whopping 272 shots on goal and collected a shooting percentage of 13.6%, which is high.

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a season marred by injuries to just about every other skill player on the roster, Vatrano’s success, durability, and resurgence were undoubtedly the highlight of the season for the franchise. From start to finish, he electrified Honda Center (and opposition) crowds with his tenacity and powerful shot, beginning with his home-opening hat trick in the win over the Carolina Hurricanes, and finishing with a hat trick that buried the Golden Knights and sent them into a first-round playoff matchup with the Dallas Stars. Kudos, Frank the Tank, on a great season.

Cutter Gauthier Impresses in NHL Debut

Cutter Gauthier made his NHL debut in the win over the Golden Knights. He produced a primary assist on Jackson LaCombe’s goal which put the Ducks up 2-1 in the third period. Playing on a line with Killorn and Leo Carlsson, he displayed his hockey IQ and heavy shot early, giving us all a glimpse of what we can look forward to next season and beyond. When discussing the assist postgame, Gauthier said, “Pure excitement. Pure joy. It’s something you dream of as a kid. So, it was a really cool moment.”

With the first NHL game and point out of the way, Gauthier heads into an offseason with an opportunity to prove in next season’s training camp that he can be the next great goal scorer for the Ducks, who have not had one since Corey Perry’s prime years. Verbeek’s trade for the disgruntled Philadelphia Flyers draftee was shrewd, and while it was unfortunate that Jamie Drysdale was the price, the Ducks sure look like they have their scorer of the future.

The Ducks (and Golden Knights) Say Goodbye to Jakob Silfverberg

Jakob Silfverberg completed his NHL career last night and will resume his playing career in his native Sweden. He suited up in 81 games for the team this season and netted seven goals and 12 assists, mostly in a depth capacity. He concluded his Ducks career with 771 appearances and ranks in the club’s top-10 all-time in most offensive categories, including goals (fifth), points (seventh), assists (eighth), shorthanded goals (third) and shootout goals (fourth).

As the New York Islanders did for Jeff Carter a night earlier, the Golden Knights players embraced Silfverberg after the game and wished him well. It was a classy gesture toward Silfverberg, who has demonstrated the very meaning of sportsmanship, leadership, humility, and perseverance throughout his career, so much so that he was nominated for the Masterton Memorial Trophy in the 2022-23 season. All the best, Silf!

The Ducks Are Loaded With Potential. Now What?

Granted there are no changes to the core of this team, but the Ducks will enter training camp next season with the following players all but guaranteed to be on the opening night roster: Gauthier, Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger, and Pavel Mintyukov. Vatrano and Killorn will likely retain top-six forward minutes given their success and chemistry with these aforementioned young players and they’ll have Cam Fowler and Radko Gudas to complement the more offensively-minded defenseman. Those names comprise the bulk of a top-nine forward group and top-four defense pairing that should start making noise in a Pacific Division that is top-heavy but wide-open in the middle.

This roster has been carefully curated throughout a strenuous and drawn-out rebuild. Over that time, they have lottery picks that appear as if they’ll live up to their billing, players that will outplay their draft position, and guys that have ended up in the Ducks’ lap courtesy of well-timed trades. The management work has been done, and the players are in place. The days of finishing in the bottom five of the league need to be gone. As the Ducks spend their sixth straight season watching playoff hockey from the couch, taking a step forward has to be the mindset going into next season. The road to training camp begins now.