Grading the Devils’ Trade for Toffoli from the Flames

With the 2023 NHL Draft less than 24 hours away, the league is heating up with significant trades coming out at a solid clip throughout the day. The next major deal sees Tyler Toffoli traded from the Calgary Flames to the New Jersey Devils for Yegor Sharangovich and a 2023 third-round pick.

Despite the Flames paying a hefty price for Toffoli at the 2022 Trade Deadline, his departure from the franchise should come as no surprise as it was stated that he wouldn’t re-sign once his contract expired during the 2024 offseason. This made him an easy trade target for incoming general manager Craig Conroy, who is likely eager to put his stamp on the franchise. So, let’s look at this trade in-depth and give out grades for both sides of this deal.

Flames Salvage a Bad Situation With Toffoli Trade

When you look at this deal for the Flames, you can’t help but think of the sunk-cost fallacy. Sure, they traded a top prospect and a first-round pick in their deal with the Montreal Canadiens last deadline, but they were in a vastly different situation then compared to where they are now. If Toffoli wasn’t going to re-sign with Calgary, then it makes sense to extract some kind of value from him lest they lose him for nothing in a year.

In terms of their return, let’s look at Sharangovich, who is a solid bottom-sox forward who still has a lot of potential to grow into a bigger role with the Flames. While he took a step back in 2022-23, during the 2021-22 regular season he posted 24 goals and 46 points in 76 games played, which showcases the potential for a 25-goal, 50-point scorer that could slot into Calgary’s middle six without much of an issue. Also, as a restricted free agent this offseason, he could be signed to a multi-year contract that will make him part of their core for the long term.

As for the third-round pick, while that is a bit underwhelming, it is still a solid selection in a draft class that is considered to be one of the deepest in recent memory. So, while the player they select with this pick likely won’t make an impact on the franchise for a few years, there’s a good chance they could still find a roster player if they trust their scouts to make the right decision and get a bit lucky.

Yegor Sharangovich, formally of the New Jersey Devils. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Overall, this move may not be an overwhelming success for the Flames, but it is far from a total loss either. They made something out of a potentially devastating situation with a proactive move that could help the franchise both now and in the future.

Rating: C+

Devils Land a Perfect Veteran Presence in Toffoli

For the Devils, Toffoli could be that perfect piece to fill out their roster. With the franchise emerging from a long rebuild to not only make the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs but push into the second round with their core of young talent, it was clear that it is time to win now in New Jersey.

Even if Toffoli is a one-year rental, he is the exact player the Devils need to help mentor their roster of budding stars, as he has 10 years of NHL experience where he has done everything including winning a Stanley Cup. Despite this, his best season was his most recent, as he posted 34 goals and 73 points in 82 games played.

While he is likely to take a step back from these career highs with New Jersey, even if he only chips in 25 goals and 60 points, that would be a big win for the franchise, especially at his $4.25 million cap hit.

Tyler Toffoli, formally of the Calgary Flames. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also, as a team with a deep prospect pool and a young core of talented players, trading Sharangovich and a third-round pick isn’t a big loss. They have their own second and fourth-round picks at the 2023 draft, for example, so they will have plenty of shots to take on draft day.

Overall, this is a great trade by the Devils, who gave up value but received a player back who is well worth it. Plus, if things go really wrong, he will be an easy sell at the 2024 Trade Deadline where they can recoup some of their lost assets. However, I don’t think New Jersey will be selling at the deadline after smart moves like this.

Grade: A