Hurricanes Fans Get Injury Updates on Svechnikov & Andersen

A ray of sunlight can be seen just over the horizon in Raleigh. Carolina Hurricanes fans once frustrated by their team’s lackluster performances through October and November have started to see what they’ve come to expect from the defending Metropolitan Division champions.

Though, no matter how good the team plays, fans will always want updates on the star players sitting out of the lineup and still recovering from different ailments.

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour updated local media on the recovery process for Frederik Andersen and Andrei Svechnikov before his team took on the Nashville Predators on Friday night, Dec. 15.

“Your number one goalie is out. One of your number-one players is out. That takes a toll,” Brind’Amour said while speaking about the impact of having both players out of the lineup.

Frederik Andersen Blood Clots

“During recent medical testing, it was discovered that Frederik Andersen had a blood clotting issue that needed to be addressed. There is currently no timetable for his return, but we are confident that Freddie will be able to make a full recovery,” said Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell in a statement on Nov. 6.

Unfortunately, with blood clots, it takes time to even know if a treatment is working. Part of the quagmire in setting a timetable for Andersen’s return is that they don’t know how long it will take to treat the underlying problem. It’s not that the player or the team doesn’t want to provide updates. It’s that they don’t have anything to share yet.

Brind’Amour was asked if he thought there was a chance of Andersen rejoining the team this season. “It’s too much unknown right now,” Brind’Amour said Friday afternoon. “I think he is [progressing]. It’s one of those things that it’s month-to-month to get rechecked and to see if things are looking good.”

Andrei Svechnikov Upper-Body

It’s worth remembering that Svechnikov has only been out of the team’s lineup for a little under two weeks. His last game played was against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 6.

“He’s a ways away,” Brind’Amour said pregame. “For me, week-to-week is long. He’s not anytime soon in that regard. He’s skating a little bit. It just takes time for him… He’s not close.”

Hurricanes’ team reporter Walt Ruff was able to confirm the cause of Svechnikov’s injury. Fans in Raleigh speculated that Longan Stanley’s cross-check to an unprotected area was to blame. Though, no one knew for sure until Ruff confirmed.

Can confirm that Andrei Svechnikov's upper-body injury that will put him "out for at least a while" occurred on this cross-check to an unprotected area from Logan Stanley last Monday in Winnipeg.

A minor penalty was called, but no fine or suspension was issued.



Timelines

Listening to Brind’Amour means acknowledging that there aren’t a lot of answers for either player. Andersen is at the beginning of a long journey that could carry on into the offseason, if not further. Even if the Hurricanes and Andersen wanted to rush the process, they couldn’t. At least for now, his long-term status remains unknown. Brind’Amour did say he was hopeful for an Andersen return but wasn’t sure.

There might not be anything to read into when it comes to Andersen. But for Svechnikov it’s a different story. A week-to-week status for the star wringer could be considered good news.

Brind’Amour admits that for him a week-to-week status is a long time. That’s because he’s thinking about the next game on the schedule. In that mindset, all that matters is that Svechnikov won’t be available for a while. But for fans who normally look at the season in a larger chunk, Svechnikov’s return could be considered right around the corner. Think mid or late January.

That of course is speculation, though Brind’Amour’s statement gives me some comfort in making the prediction. He also confirmed that Svechnikov is still skating, he just isn’t practicing with the team at this time.