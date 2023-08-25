Hurricanes’ Patience with Kochetkov is the Perfect Move

For the first time since Cam Ward was tending the crease, the Carolina Hurricanes’ goaltending position is stable. The start of Rod Brind’Amour’s stint behind the bench saw a goaltending carousel occur, but the position has been locked down for the last two seasons. It is the perfect blend of veterans, with Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta leading the way. However, the third goalie, Pyotr Kochetkov, has had flashes of brilliance and has stepped into the crease due to injuries. His future is bright, and being patient with him is the right move.

Patience is the Key

It is no secret that the Hurricanes are in win-now mode and have set their sights on hoisting the Stanley Cup. The roster is littered with veterans and has seen their homegrown talent take the steps to form the core in place. Carolina has the 12th-best prospect pool in 2023, but the time for a youth movement is not right now (from ‘Carolina Hurricanes are No. 12 in 2023 NHL prospect pool rankings,’ The Athletic, 1/29/23). That time will come, so being patient with the youth and Kochetkov is vital. There is a time and place for everything, so developing their future goaltending further is essential for future success.

Building Upon the Foundation

This summer, general manager Don Waddell brought back his two veteran goaltenders for a few seasons (Andersen for two years, Raanta for one year). If it isn’t broken, do not try to fix it, as the veterans have shouldered the workload and have given the team a chance to win every single evening. However, it is rare that they stay healthy, which is where Kochetkov has come into play.

Related: Hurricanes’ Best Decision Was Bringing Goalie Tandem Back

Latest News & Highlights

Kochetkov’s sample size is small, but his numbers speak for themselves. During the 2021-22 season, he finished with a 3-0-0 record while rocking a 2.42 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage (SV%). Andersen was done for the season due to injury, so he got to see playoff action against the Boston Bruins. Everyone remembers him throwing punches with pesty winger Brad Marchand, but his numbers were not the greatest. In four games, he finished with a subpar 3.89 GAA and a .898 SV%. He was a young rookie coming into a high-pressure situation and held his own the best he could. Fast forward to the next season, and there are encouraging signs.

Developing His Game Further

With just a handful of games under his belt the year prior, Kochetkov emerged last season. In another season where injuries plagued the two veterans, the young goalie stepped into the spotlight and played spectacularly. He finished with a 12-7-5 record, had a 2.44 GAA, and a .909 SV%. What stood out the most was his 4.9 goals saved above expected, which led all Hurricanes goalies during the 2022-23 season. One game that stood out was when he shut the door against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 20, 2022. His 3.28 goals saved above expected was outstanding, and he was always in the right place to make the key save. He also went on to have four shutouts (most on the team).

Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a save on Jesper Boqvist of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Furthermore, he had the best medium-danger (.891) and high-danger save percentage on the team (.825), and his sample size of 24 games was only three behind Raanta, so there isn’t a significant difference when discussing his performance.



Kochetkov is a strong young goaltender, but like with any young goalie, there are always things to improve. He can be aggressive and find himself wandering outside his crease. His aggressive style of play has worked in his favor thus far, but it can be something that burns him in the future. He is a freakishly great athlete, which ties into his aggressiveness as he will always be able to get back into the play. There is no denying that he is a good goaltender and the future of this team.

Planning for the Future

The future of the goaltending position is in good hands, as Kochetkov is ready to take the keys when they are handed to him. He has been able to come in and give the Hurricanes a chance to win every time he has stepped into the crease.

Given the team does not have an American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, there are questions about how his development will go. Do they loan him to another AHL club like the St. Louis Blues did with Jordan Binnington? Or do the Hurricanes hang on to him, carry three goaltenders, and give him ice time at the big-league level? Regardless, there is no rush to having him with the big club, as he does not have to go through waivers, and the team can further develop his game. The time will come for him to be the starter, and patience will be a virtue for us all.