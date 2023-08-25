Maple Leafs’ Nylander Is Not Signed & Not Panicked (Video)

William Nylander, the talented forward of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is making it clear that he has no intentions of leaving Toronto anytime soon. In a recent conversation (shown in the video below) with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Nylander discussed his contract situation and why he’s in no rush to finalize a deal.

The short of the matter is that Nylander doesn’t understand all the panic about his not signing a contract extension before the start of the 2023-24 regular season. Whether that has changed now that Auston Matthews has inked his new contract, it’s hard to know. However, knowing Nylander and watching what seems to be his less-than-worried nature, it’s hard to believe he’s losing sleep.

Nylander Is Getting Ready for the Upcoming Season

As the season gets closer, Nylander notes that he’s focused on preparing for the new campaign. He’s leaving all the contract negotiations to his agent and the Maple Leafs’ management, and trusting the outcome. He trusts that something will work out with new Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving.

Related: William Nylander’s Success Means Unclear Future in Toronto

Latest News & Highlights

Nylander emphasized one thing clearly. There’s no place he wants to play hockey other than in Toronto. This is where he has spent the majority of his life, and it feels like home to him.

Nylander Is Committed to the City and the Fans

Nylander’s commitment is to the city and the team. There’s no question. He’s resolute in that fact.

He stressed that it would take a significant offer for him to even consider leaving Toronto; and, it’s clear to listeners that in his mind he’s rooted in the city for the foreseeable future. Why leave Toronto? That seems to be his attitude.

About the Contract, Nylander Isn’t Panicked At All

When it comes to the contract talks, Nylander sees no need for panic. He has one more year left on his current contract, and he simply doesn’t get the urgency to rush into a new deal. The Maple Leafs have a strong team, and he wants to be part of it. He’s confident that both sides are aware of where each other stands.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

For Nylander, his focus is simply on getting ready for the upcoming season. He wants to do his talking on the ice by contributing to his team’s success. He’s willing to let the contract negotiations take care of themselves. They’ll unfold at their own pace.

Given What Nylander Says and How He Acts, He’s Not Going Anywhere

Maple Leafs fans should rest assured that Nylander’s heart is in Toronto. He’s not going anywhere – at least in his own mind. That said, his problem is that there’s more than one player at this negotiation table.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Nylander Is Silencing Critics by Carrying His Team

While Nylander’s looking forward to a continued future with the team, he might not have the last say. Then again, he might be relaxed because he knows something the rest of us don’t. Whatever, as I noted, it’s for certain that he’s not losing any sleep over what’s happening between his agent and GM Treliving.