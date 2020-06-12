Ian Moore- 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ian Moore

2019-20 Team: St. Mark’s School, High-MA

Date of Birth: Jan. 4, 2002

Place of Birth: Concord, MA, USA

Ht: 6’2” Wt: 171 lbs

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

The number of prospects coming out of high school programs in this year’s draft class is worth noting. One of those players is Ian Moore, a top high school player from the New England area who is getting a lot of attention.

Moore already has the size to be an excellent defender in the NHL, and the ability to be a strong puck-moving defenseman. The Harvard commit tallied 12 goals and 46 points in 28 games, a 1.64 points-per-game average, and finished third in team scoring. In his first season at St. Mark’s, he scored 16 goals and 20 assists in 31 games.

Moore has an excellent stride and speed that allows him to be extremely mobile when moving the puck in all three zones. When he has time and space, his vision allows him to find the open lanes. With his strength on the puck, he can get to those areas with no problem.

Related: THW’s 2020 NHL Draft Guide

Moore’s offensive instincts make him extremely valuable. He is a great puck distributor and can find his teammates with strong and crisp passes. Along with his play-making skills, Moore has a powerful shot from the point. Given the opportunity, he’s able to use his strength for a wicked release and can complete quick one-timers.

Related THW Profiles

Ian Moore- NHL Draft Projection

Moore has slowly garnered attention for his offensive mindset. While he isn’t one of the top defensemen on the board, he’s still a very good right-handed defenseman to be had in the later rounds of the draft. Finding a player with his potential and skill set in either the fourth or fifth will be of great value to any team.

Quotables

“The top New England prep school prospect, Moore is an excellent skater with great size and a confident offensive game. He’s a Harvard commit.”- Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News

“Ian Moore is a quick puck rusher with ideal size for a defenseman. He leans more towards the offensive side of things, so it’s common to see him hovering below the circles or sliding into the low slot for a one-timer. Moore’s quickness and agility keep him active inside the opposing zone, but he’s also a big risk-taker when it comes to his pinches. He can take a physical beating and still come away with the puck, and his quickness allows him to outskate backpressure from a relentless forechecker. Although he isn’t much of a late-game stopper in his own end, Moore certainly makes up for it by being a lethal option on the power play thanks to his skating, poise under pressure, and deadly slapper.” – Steve Kourianos, The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Skating

NHL size

Strong Shot

Passing

Under Constructions (Improvements to Make)

Continue to refine skills

Defensive play

Risk-taker

NHL Potential

Committing to Harvard will be great for Moore’s development as a prospect. It’ll take some time for him to get to the NHL however, his offensive tools and upside will make him a very reliable second pairing defenseman with the ability to be a key contributor on the power play.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3.5/5, Reward 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7/10, Defense 6.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

This season, Moore was named to the USHS First Team All New-England Team.

Interviews/ Links

USPHL

Toronto Maple Leafs Mock Draft Recap

Video