Ideal Maple Leafs Offseason & 2024-25 Opening Night Lineup

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a strong 2023-24 campaign and will be looking to make a push in the playoffs. With the additions of Ilya Lyubushkin, Connor Dewar, and Joel Edmundson, they went all-in to bolster their depth. While they have a chance to make a deep run this season, they will soon have to shift their focus to the offseason to give them an even better shot at winning the Stanley Cup.

As of right now, the Maple Leafs have $22.3 million in cap space for next season. First, they will have to decide whether they are going to re-sign any players on expiring deals, including Tyler Bertuzzi, Dewar, Nick Robertson, Noah Gregor, TJ Brodie, Timothy Liljegren, Simon Benoit, Lyubushkin, Max Domi, Mark Giordano, Ilya Samsonov, and Martin Jones. On top of that, they will have to decide if they are willing to make a splash for a big-name free agent or if they will focus on bolstering their depth with affordable assets. Here’s a look at the Maple Leafs’ ideal offseason moves and what their 2024-25 opening-night lineup should look like.

Who Should The Maple Leafs Re-Sign?

With money to spend, general manager Brad Treliving should try to re-sign as many players as he can. Dewar, Edmundson, and Lyubushkin are deadline additions, who the Maple Leafs can evaluate down the stretch. However, management should be looking to lock up Robertson, Giordano, Bertuzzi, Domi, Liljegren, and Brodie. Combined, they will likely take up roughly $10 million in cap space with their new deals, leaving the Maple Leafs with more than enough money to splurge in free agency.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Realistically, there will be enough talent available that the Maple Leafs can hold out on any of their pending unrestricted free agents if their asking price is too high. While it would be ideal for team chemistry to bring them all back and continue to build around them, every team will be trying to improve, and the Maple Leafs will too.

However, assuming the Maple Leafs have $10 million when free agency opens, they can then focus on bringing in a new backup goaltender, adding defensive depth, and some forward help. They may, however, try to target a big-name free agent who becomes available on July 1.

Should They Trade Anyone & Potential Free Agent Targets

It’s unlikely the Maple Leafs will make a major trade this offseason. They might try to move David Kampf or Ryan Reaves, but it will be tough to make that happen. Otherwise, they don’t have any terrible contracts, and everything they need to upgrade can be found in free agency.

The biggest name that could hit the market is superstar forward Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning. If negotiations don’t go well with the Lightning and he becomes available, the Maple Leafs should, at a minimum, inquire about his asking price. Adding another elite player to the Maple Leafs’ already dangerous forward group could make them the strongest offensive unit in the NHL.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

More likely, Treliving will want to add depth pieces on more affordable deals – players like Teuvo Teravainen, Anthony Mantha, Vladimir Tarasenko, Chris Tanev, Cam Talbot, and Jake Debrusk. Any one of them would provide solid depth and consistent play wherever they play in the lineup and would likely sign on an affordable contract, allowing the Maple Leafs to make other moves, as well.

I think Treliving should pursue Debrusk and Tanev, and if there is money left over, bring in Talbot. These additions wouldn’t be costly and could turn the Maple Leafs into one of the deepest teams in the league. Debrusk would solidify the middle-six forward group with his solid two-way game. Tanev is a defensive defenseman who could be the missing piece on the Maple Leafs’ blue line and provide consistency anywhere in their lineup. Talbot could win the starting job out of training camp, but having him and Joseph Woll as a tandem would be a great move.

Maple Leafs’ Potential Opening-Night Lineup for 2024-25

The Maple Leafs could be a powerhouse next season. If management follows the plan I’ve laid out and they can make the money work, their lineup could look like this:

Bertuzzi – Matthews – Marner

Teravainen – Tavares – Nylander

Domi – Minten – Debrusk

Knies – Dewar – Robertson

Brodie – McCabe

Reilly – Tanev

Giordano – Liljegren

Talbot

Woll

This is the Maple Leafs’ ideal lineup, whether they can make it happen, or not. Giordano may consider retirement after this season, which would be unfortunate and would create a hole on the third pairing. However, if he is interested in returning for another season, management should make a fair offer to keep him. If not, they should try to re-sign Edmundson to fill that hole – that’s the only way I see Edmundson sticking around past this season.

Dewar is a solid fourth-line centreman and the Maple Leafs should try and bring him back to fill that hole. However, depending on how the team does in the postseason, he might want to test free agency, which would force management to look elsewhere. Of course, that leaves Kampf and Reaves as the extra forwards to start the season. It would be great if they could find new homes for Kampf and Reaves this offseason. If not, having them as extra players in the event of any injuries is ideal.

Maple Leafs Would Love Strong Finish to 2023-24 Campaign

While it’s always fun to look ahead, the Maple Leafs are still focused on the 2023-24 campaign and a chance to compete for their first Stanley Cup since 1967. They have a solid team with plenty of depth throughout their lineup, but they need to start playing at an elevated level.

These moves I have listed above could make them one of, if not the strongest team in the NHL next season. They could be hard moves to make happen but with the salary cap rising, the Maple Leafs should be able to build a dangerous lineup and make a push for a Stanley Cup next season. Hopefully, they make the right moves in the offseason and can prove to everyone that they’re willing to yet again, go all-in.