Ilya Mironov – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ilya Mironov

2019-20 Team: Loko Yaroslavl

Date of Birth: Mar. 15, 2001

Place of Birth: Yaroslavl, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 205 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 second-year eligible

Rankings

While Ilya Mironov may not be known to some people, he is determined to change that. Playing for Loko Yaroslavl of the MHL this past season, he collected 2 goals and 12 assists for 14 points to go along with 96 penalty minutes.

The hard-nosed defenseman is a bit of a throwback player. While he may not be known to produce a lot in terms of his offensive game, he knows how to handle his own and can be a menace with his physical play. When the opposition has the puck in their zone, players have to be wary of where Mironov is at all times. When the puck goes into the corners, he is not afraid to battle against others and will often throw a hit to deter others.

You could say Mironov is a goalie’s best friend. He is always making sure the front of his net is clear of any danger and if players are lurking in front, they will certainly catch a cross-check or two while trying to battle for position. He has good mobility on the backend and makes a good first pass out of the zone to his forwards. While he is not known for his scoring, Mironov still has a heavy shot and is good at getting it through traffic.

Ilya Mironov of Team Russia (Russia Hockey/FHR.RU)

While Mironov has good skills, he is viewed as a long-term project by many. A lot of teams still value size and he definitely checks that box. If a team happens to call his name on draft day, they will need to be patient as he will need at least a few more years to develop his overall game.

Quotables

“Like so many of the “Russian factor” players, he falls into the category of the prospects we can wait for and will take a chance on later in the draft. . He is a long term developmental prospect who will be called upon to start growing at his position, but the mobility is in place.” – Bill Placzek/DraftSite

“Another player who made a name for himself at this past summer’s Hlinka tournament, Mironov is a taut defender, using his large frame and long reach to protect his own zone from opposing offensive attacks. He’s primarily a defence-first blueliner, but still possesses good mobility for his size, a strong first pass and a heavy shot from the point.” – Derek Neumeier/Future Considerations

Ilya Mironov – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

With Mironov being ranked as the 61st European skater by NHL Central Scouting, I predict he goes later than where they have him ranked. Although he has good size and has a knack for being physical on the ice, he still needs to work on his all-around game. If I had to predict, I see him going somewhere in the fifth or sixth round.

Strengths

Physicality

Good shot

Hard to knock off the puck

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive play – not getting caught out of position as much

NHL Potential

As stated above, size is still a very valuable asset to have. With the game continually shifting towards a smaller and faster pace, guys like Mironov could be given opportunities that some other players may not receive but in my opinion, his ceiling is no higher than a fourth defenseman. He loves to play the body and if he is able to make the NHL, I could see him become a guy who is relied upon to make a big hit or start a fight to change the direction of a game. He could also be relied upon to close out a game when his team is up.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2018-19, while playing for Loko Yaroslavl, Mironov and his teammates were named MHL Champions. He also represented his country at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup where they won Bronze.

