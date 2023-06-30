Insider Reports Maple Leafs Hit Snag With Nylander Negotiations

Confident that he could get it done until proven otherwise, it was just this past week that new Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving was under the impression he could get contracts completed with both Auston Matthews and William Nylander. However, when it comes to the latter, there might be a problem.

The most recent contract negotiations between the Maple Leafs and the forward have reached a critical juncture and the latest report from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is that the two sides aren’t terribly close. While sources suggest the Maple Leafs aren’t concerned with the July 1 timeline everyone else seems to be suggesting is the critical breaking point, LeBrun does point out that the organization faces the challenge of bridging the significant gap between Nylander’s contract demands and the team’s willingness to offer an extension, and doing so in a timely manner.

Failure to do so means the potential of having to trade Nylander, and even then, the current NHL landscape poses obstacles.

The Absence of Immediate Deadline

Unlike many contract negotiations, there is no official ticking clock pushing the Maple Leafs to hastily resolve the situation with Nylander. Yes, there is the date that his modified 10-team no-trade clause kicks in, but Treliving downplayed the significance of that date, clarifying that it does not impose a strict requirement for his signing.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That’s the good news. As July 1 is right around the corner, if the team felt Nylander needed to be signed before Saturday, there would be serious concerns and a real sense of urgency to reach a resolution promptly. The reality is, the Leafs would likely lose a trade knowing that other teams would use their leverage and take advantage of the Maple Leafs’ short window to finalize something.

There Are Still Major Contract Challenges

The bad news, as LeBrun points out, is that negotiations aren’t in a great place. He notes, “I think that Nylander’s ask is certaily above what the Leafs would be comfortable doing right now in an extension.” LeBrun then argued counterpoint to fans who suggest the Leafs should simply trade Nylander before the start of the season, suggesting the lack of trades this weekend at the draft has opened many eyes as to the marketplace.

LeBrun noted, “It’s hard to move big players and get decent value back.” So, not only is there a considerable gap that needs to be narrowed, but trading the player is complicated, even without an imposed July 1 deadline. Any team interested in acquiring him would likely require an extension, further complicating the trade market. As a result, the initial anticipation of a bustling market for Nylander has proven less robust than expected. At the very least, there is a limit on the number of teams capable of taking on Nylander’s contract.

Finally, what happens if the Leafs can trade Nylander? LeBrun explains there is the not-so-small problem of replacing him. He writes:

If the Leafs do trade Nylander, they also have to have a plan for how they replace his offense. This is still a fluid situation, but it’s one that’s put the Leafs in a tough spot. They want to sign him — but at a deal that makes sense for them. Let’s see what the next week brings on that front. source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: Buzz from the NHL Draft on Killorn, Nylander, Hanifin, Karlsson and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06/29/2023

The longer the Leafs wait to find someone else that fits where Nylander would have, the smaller the market for replacements. Forwards will get scooped up in free agency and teams will have moved on to Plan B.

The Maple Leafs Aren’t Giving Up on a Nylander Deal

As is, there is no clear path to a contract extension. That doesn’t mean the path is non existent. If the two sides can strike a delicate balance that satisfies Nylander’s desires while aligning with the team’s long-term strategy, this will get done.

July 1 may not mean much to Treliving, but the upcoming week holds immense significance in determining the future of the player. Negotiations between the two sides continue with what fans probably hope is the shared goal of finding common ground and securing a contract that satisfies both parties. As the contract saga unfolds, Leafs Nation can only hope this most recent snag isn’t something that leads to a much bigger problem.