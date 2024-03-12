Islanders’ Trade Deadline Hints at Summer Moves

After three previous seasons of making significant midseason acquisitions, the New York Islanders stood pat at this year’s trade deadline. This was a surprise to many fans, considering the team was just two points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning with a game in hand for a wild card spot and four points back with two games in hand on the Philadelphia Flyers for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division.

An acquisition would have gone a long way and helped the team stay on pace with the Flyers and Lightning, who both made multiple deadline deals. This silence on the Islanders’ end may not seem like much now, but it shows a lot about how the team views the future.

Analyzing the Islanders’ Window

The Islanders were a goal away from forcing a Game 7 in the semifinals of the 2020 Playoffs and were a goal away from forcing overtime in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Final. They were a well-oiled machine that was feared in the hockey world for their hard-nosed defense and persistent pressure. This season, they have fired their head coach and been one of the least disciplined teams. While, at times, they have looked like they could beat anyone, they have also shown they can lose to anyone.

Looking at their contending window, it may seem like it is coming to an end. Since their 2021 playoff run, they have missed the playoffs and gotten bounced in the first round. This season looks like more of the same, and it is hard to imagine any one trade or addition would get this team over the hump. So, staying quiet and letting the season play out will do more than just create a harder path to go deep in this year’s playoffs.

Analyzing what this current core has is important because there is a lot of money being thrown around and a lot of gaps to fill. In letting the season play out, the front office will have a clearer idea of which players fit best in head coach Patrick Roy’s system, and the summer is the easiest time to make changes. Letting him continue to experiment will allow him to learn how he wants to move forward and will allow the Islanders to find the correct players to fill in the holes.

Honesty is the Best Policy

It is hard to go from what many fans believe was a Game 7 that, if won, would have resulted in a fifth Stanley Cup ring for the franchise to a team struggling to make the playoffs. Unfortunately, that is the boat Islanders fans are in. Whether you like it or not, this team is not the same as it was three years ago, and it is time to make the tough decisions on which players can remain if the team wants to find future success.

While anything can happen in the NHL, it is hard to imagine the Islanders could win four straight playoff series against top teams. The most optimistic result would be to finish third in the division and face the New York Rangers or Carolina Hurricanes. Both elite teams in their own right, it would be incredibly tough for the Islanders to come out on top. Even one series win would be a big accomplishment, but winning four in a row against teams of this caliber, if not better, would be virtually impossible for a team that has been as inconsistent as the Islanders.

This is by no means saying this team should be overhauled, but it is evident that there are many holes to fill, and these changes need to be in an offseason setting. Still, in possession of their first-round pick, the Islanders will have plenty of options through trade and free agency to make moves. Many of the top players from this trade deadline are expected to be up for grabs again this summer, such as Jakob Chychrun, Jake Guentzel, Pavel Buchnevich, and Tyler Toffoli.

With prices potentially cheaper in the summer, it will be the ideal time to offload some of the dead weight and better the lineup. The truth is that there are a lot of positives in this current core, with the new top line of Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat, and Mat Barzal showing incredible promise. Anders Lee appears to be catching his stride on the second line, and Kyle Palmieri has been one of the hottest players in all of hockey. Getting a bigger sample size of the current lines, as well as other combinations, will put the Islanders in a great position to return to the late rounds of the playoffs.

There are mixed feelings amongst Islanders fans on the state of the team and their trade deadline decisions. Many feel hopeless, and many are idealistic. Luckily, this contention should be put to rest until the summer, and fans can enjoy the final stretch of hockey this season. The season is far from over, and the Islanders have been known to surprise the league, especially in recent years.