Islanders Prospect Report: Bridgeport & NCAA

The New York Islanders have gone all-in over recent seasons, resulting in a few deep playoff runs but also a lack of draft capital. With the team not having a first-round selection since the 2019 NHL Draft where they selected current NHLer Simon Holmstrom, the prospect pool lacks top-end talent. However, there is plenty of talent within.

NCAA

The majority of the Islanders prospects who should be getting recognition play in the NCAA. Spanning over many different teams and conferences, the Islanders have historically drafted well among college players. There are current NHLers such as Brock Nelson and Anders Lee who have made significant contributions at the NHL level, and there are many prospects who hope to do the same.

Danny Nelson, University of Notre Dame (Photo Credit: ND Athletics)

The Islanders’ top prospect is Danny Nelson. He currently plays for the University of Notre Dame as a center and is one of the best freshmen in the NCAA. He is a true freshman, not turning 19 years old until the summer, yet he has established himself as one of the top faceoff takers in all of college hockey. He dominates in every defensive aspect of the game, and he hopes to continue to make key contributions to the Fighting Irish in the future. While he may not be known for his offense, he does have 23 points in 30 games this season, leading fellow 2023 selections such as Matthew Wood and Jayden Perron. While the numbers do not stand out as anything special, doing what he has done at such a young age is very admirable.

Related: New York Islanders 2024 Trade Deadline Preview

Also in the NCAA but for the University of Wisconsin Badgers are Quinn Finley and Zach Schulz. Finley is more notable as he was drafted 78th overall in the 2022 Draft and played in the World Junior Championship alongside Nelson this winter. The left-handed winger has an elite shot and is one of the best shooters for the Badgers. Schulz is a defensive defenseman who gets very little recognition. His play does all of the talking. Drafted 177th overall in the 2023 Draft, Schulz, just like Nelson, does not turn 19 years old until the summer but he has played a pivotal role on the nationally ranked Badgers. Moving forward, Islanders fans should hope to tune in to national television if the Badgers make a run for this year’s Frozen Four.

Quinn Finley, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There are a few other Islanders prospects in the NCAA, such as Alex Jefferies and Cameron Berg. Both are on the older side for less-known schools but have amassed impressive point totals. While they may not be getting much recognition, future success once suited up for the Bridgeport Islanders could lead to NHL roles. Unfortunately being so old without any professional experience will lead to less recognition and more of a need to prove their capabilities.

Bridgeport Islanders

There is no way around it, the Bridgeport Islanders are bad. They have sat in or near last place this entire American Hockey League (AHL) season, and have very few players capable of making the jump to the NHL soon. Nonetheless, there are a handful of names to keep an eye on.

Most notable is Kyle MacLean. A name very few fans knew of, he has emerged as a strong two-way center capable of using his speed and body to win puck battles. While he is 24 years old and no longer a true prospect, he is a name to keep an eye on as he emerges as a future NHL regular. So far in the NHL, he has been great, but he is unlikely to carve a more permanent role until next season.

Ruslan Iskhakov represented Bridgeport at this year’s AHL All-Star Game, and deservingly so. He has been the team’s best player this season and has cemented himself in Islanders fans’ minds as a future middle-six forward. While he is small, he is very fast and knows how to produce offense. He has cooled down as of late, having just two goals and five points in his past 10 games. However, his skill is undeniable and on a better team, he would thrive.

Ruslan Iskhakov, Bridgeport Islanders (Photo Credit: Bridgeport Islanders)

William Dufour got the call to the NHL for one game last season and has not returned to the league since. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound winger has, too, struggled of late, having just two points in his past 10 games with Bridgeport. Nonetheless, he still has his physicality and has not lacked opportunities. With it being just his second season of professional hockey, the recently turned 22-year-old will be sure to find his footing again soon.

Speaking of finding their footing, Matthew Maggio has been on a tear as of late. On a team with such little talent, the 21-year-old has found ways to succeed, having eight goals and 12 points in his past 14 games, including a regulation and overtime goal on Feb. 18 against the Laval Rocket. Both goals were assisted by MacLean, with their performance showing a glimpse of what a future bottom-six line could look like at the NHL level. Whether it be an injury or trade, Maggio has emerged as one of the first names to get the call to the NHL if needed.

In that same game against the Rocket, Henrik Tikkanen stopped 27 of 28 shots to get the win. He was a 2020 seventh-round selection and was not even in the AHL until a few weeks ago. However, he has dominated since getting the call-up from the ECHL, owning a 2.05 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. While the 23-year-old should not get fans overly excited, his recent performance has proven that he is the only goaltending prospect in the Islanders system who should be getting recognition.

As the trade deadline approaches, these players are the main names fans should keep an eye on. While none of them are overly exciting, they all have admirable qualities that could see them in the NHL, some sooner than later. As well, the prospect pool will likely see a few higher-profile names added this summer as the Islanders are unlikely to move their first-round selection this year due to the uncertainty of making the playoffs.