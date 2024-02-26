New York Islanders 2024 Trade Deadline Preview

The 2023-24 season for New York Islanders fans has been a headache. To encapsulate all of the different struggles that this team has faced would take hours. Unfortunately, there are a couple of months left before the summer comes. And as of now, the Islanders could be set for some early rounds on the golf course or forced to blow off extra dust from the clubs in May, or anywhere in between.

Making Big Moves

To enter this season’s deadline and predict the Islanders to make a big move is nothing short of a bold prediction. Last season, they made the deal of the deadline in acquiring Vancouver Canucks’ captain, Bo Horvat. Since then, Horvat has been a vital part of the Islanders’ top line and he has helped resuscitate the powerplay. However, this was at the cost of a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, top prospect Aatu Raty and core winger Anthony Beauvillier.

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While they still have all their first-round picks, moving on from another would make it five years since the Islanders made a first-round selection. This move would be especially irrational considering they do not even sit in a wild card position. However, making a move for a player with term, such as Pavel Buchnevich or Mike Matheson, is not out of the question. While unlikely to make a move of that caliber, general manager Lou Lamoriello is known to have faith in his guys, and should not be expected to sit around.

Another possible but even less likely outcome is for the Islanders to sell. The team does not have many valuable assets that could hit the trade market, but forwards Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Kyle Palmieri are all names to keep an eye on if the team continues to slide down the standings. Each of these players has played a crucial part in the team’s success in recent years, but shedding their salaries may be what is best for the team’s long-term outlook.

While selling is very unlikely, doing so will signal to the players and fanbase that management does not have faith in the current core. The argument that selling is what’s best for the franchise long term is easy to make but is unlikely to occur. Lamoriello is 81 years old and is most definitely not prioritizing the long-term success of a team that has recently been a couple of goals away from Stanley Cup Final appearances.

Being Realistic

Just like in his first season with the team, it is likely the Islanders stand pat at this year’s trade deadline, or at least take part in something similar. Making a big move for a team that could finish with a top-10 pick or barely in the playoffs is unwise, and to add another year to the team’s first-round selection drought may be unrealistic. There are not many options on the team to ship out, but there are a few.

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tenured forwards Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck have earned a lot of respect within the organization and fanbase. With both getting up there in age, they may hope to chase a Stanley Cup. While neither would be shipped off without their consent, they may ask for a favor from the team in giving them one last chance at a ring. Each of their values ranges, with Martin likely to get a late pick, if anything. Clutterbuck, however, has had a great season, and could likely fetch as much as a third or fourth-round pick.

That is about it for the realistic trade options in the forward core, but defensively there are some others. Sebastian Aho has been a very strong defenseman for the Islanders in his career, but his time is likely running out. He is almost definitely going to be gone this summer, so moving him now would be smart asset management. The market for bottom pairing and depth defensemen is always strong, so finding a suitor would be easy. As well, he could likely land a third or fourth-round pick due to his salary and positional value.

Lou Lamoriello, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another option is to ship out Mike Reilly. The possibility of moving on from Reilly boils down to the team’s outlook on the left side of the defense moving forward. Both Alexander Romanov and Adam Pelech are expected to be around for at least a few more seasons, so all that is left is the third pairing. Samuel Bolduc was expected to slot in full-time this season, but he has struggled. While he is just 23 years old, the team may be forced to decide on him sooner rather than later. Reilly has been great in his short time with the Islanders, and he may be a great, cheap option to fill in on the bottom pairing until Calle Odelius makes the jump to the NHL.

In a trade, he could fetch anywhere from a second or third-round pick to a fifth or sixth-rounder, depending on the market. The Islanders acquired him on waivers earlier this season, but he has played some of the best hockey of his career since. The most likely return on Reilly is a fourth-round pick with conditions, such as games played or team success, that could lead to a third-round pick or an additional, future pick.

Heading into the final few games before the day, Islanders fans should not get their hopes up. Rumors swirl and misinformation spreads, and nobody truly knows what will happen until the team announces a move. While the Islanders may be considering some big moves, staying quiet and waiting until the summer to make any significant changes to the roster is likely what is best for the franchise.