3 Takeaways From Islanders 2-1 Loss vs Hurricanes

The New York Islanders wrapped up back-to-back games with two losses that have prevented them from securing their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0, they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes on April 2 with a 2-1 defeat.

The loss particularly stings since the Islanders had an opportunity to build a cushion in the wild card standings, especially after wins against the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals. Instead, they remain in the midst of a playoff race with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers. Moreover, the loss was the third of the season to the Hurricanes, a team they are likely going to play in the first round of the playoffs.

Islanders’ Offense Falls Flat

The Islanders’ offense is struggling at the worst possible time in the season. They need their offense to step up and play at an elite level to secure a playoff spot in the final few games. The Islanders scored only one goal while generating only 22 shots against the Hurricanes and failed to score after the first period. Moreover, Brock Nelson, who leads the team with 32 goals, was a nonfactor, failing to register a shot in the game.

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders have only scored two goals in regulation in their last three games. The offense looks hapless and is keeping them from securing a playoff spot and ultimately, could be the reason they miss the playoffs altogether. In the past two months, the Islanders haven’t missed Mathew Barzal as they’ve stepped up in his absence, going 11-6-2 in the games he’s missed to injury. However, in recent games, they’ve missed his playmaking presence and are desperate to have him back in the lineup to close out the season.

Sorokin Keeps Game Close

After one of his worst games of the season, where Ilya Sorokin allowed four goals on 21 shots and was pulled from the game, he stepped up and put together a strong performance against the Hurricanes. The rest of the roster struggled but Sorokin saved 33 of the 35 shots he faced and was one of the bright spots in the game. The Islanders lost 2-1 but the game was kept low-scoring because of his strong play in the net.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sorokin did all he could to help the Islanders win this game, making numerous big saves and limiting a Hurricanes offense that averages 3.23 goals per game. Unfortunately, his great play in the net wasn’t enough as the rest of the team failed to show up. Throughout the season, Sorokin has helped carry the Islanders with his great play but he can only do so much and the recent loss was a reminder of that.

Related: Islanders Face Pivotal Stretch in 2022-23 Season

Latest News & Highlights

Pageau Scores His 13th of the Year

The Islanders’ only goal was scored by Jean-Gabriel Pageau. On the odd-man rush, he found an open shot and buried the puck past Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen’s glove, giving the Islanders an early lead. The goal was Pageau’s 13th of the season and his 37th point, which is fifth-most on the team. In a season where a lot of players have failed to step up, he remains a consistent part of the offense, centering the third line and creating scoring chances in the offensive zone.

What’s Next for the Islanders

The Islanders’ next game is April 6 against the Lightning. The Lightning not only have their number this season, winning the first two matchups, but they’ve given them plenty of issues in the last few years. In fact, the last time the Islanders defeated them was Game 6 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinal with Anthony Beauvillier scoring the game-winning goal in overtime in the final game at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders only have four games remaining in the regular season. With a 39-30-9 record, they have the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but only by a few points, allowing both the Penguins and the Panthers to potentially surpass them in the standings. They have four games to prove that they belong in the playoffs but also make a statement that they can compete for the Stanley Cup.