Islanders’ ‘Sign Guy’ Patrick Dowd On Fandom, Family and Hope

If you’re a New York Islanders fan, chances are you have seen his signs on TV or up against the glass during games. His signs have become beacons of hope during Islanders games, contributing to the fanbase’s fierce culture of positivity and resilience when it comes to supporting their team. There are far and few people as kind, wise, and humble as Islanders super fan, Patrick Dowd, the man known as ‘Sign Guy,’ whose unwavering faith in his team is contagious and spans decades and generations. This week I had the chance to speak with Dowd about his famous signs, where it all began, and how he continues to dedicate himself to the greater good of the Islanders fanbase.

A Lifelong Islanders Fan

It may sound surprising to fans, Dowd included, that he actually was a New York Rangers fan for a time in his life. However, that time was short-lived and only until he was 12 years old, in 1972, when the Islanders came to town as the latest NHL team.

“There was no Islanders before the 1970s, so I was a New York Rangers fan by default. Once the Islanders existed, they were my team. I took a lot of ridicule in middle school about that but nonetheless, I became an Islanders fan at 12-years-old and I was at the first ever Islander game,” Dowd recalls. We can definitely forgive Dowd for those few years as a Rangers fan because he has made up for it tenfold, “I’ve been there for the whole Islanders’ journey: the first game back on October 7, 1972, four Stanley Cups, seasons of mediocrity and ownership issues.”

Clark Gillies, Bryan Trottier and Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders, March 1979 (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

As Dowd describes growing up on Long Island and alongside the Islanders during their glory years (and not-so-glorious years too,) it’s hard not to become emotional over how special the fanbase on Long Island is.

“We’re a family. Reality is those who play for the Islanders make Long Island their home. It was the small kids from Long Island facing the big kids from the city when the Islanders came to town and got some recognition. It was amazing to run into players while working as a server at a local restaurant and see someone like Mike Bossy. He’s a legend and he’s right in my community. You’re not ever just recognized by other fans as fans but as family members.” -Patrick Dowd

Every fandom has passionate fans, that’s almost a given. However, when speaking to Dowd it’s clear there is a culture on Long Island that not only allows fans to unite for their team but for something bigger than hockey and sports in general.

Islanders Unspoken Slogan: ‘Always Believe’

A clear example of how Islanders fans stand strong and united for their team and their community is embodied in Dowd’s famous signs. Dowd began making signs during the 1994-95 NHL strike season after a humorous and poignant conversation with his 8-year-old daughter McKenzie, at the time. “My daughter Mackenzie, like most curious 8-year-olds, would ask questions like ‘Why are we not going to Islanders games?’ I had to explain why there is a difference in opinion about ownership, what players should get paid, how complicated it is, etc. She replied, ‘But you play open hockey for free, why not tell the owner you’d play for free?'” recalls Dowd. So, that’s exactly what Dowd and his daughter created for their first sign at one of the only American Hockey League (AHL) Bridgeport games played at the Coliseum that year.

The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum has been home to the New York Islanders for more than forty years, and it has meant the world to some Islanders fans – and deservedly so. (THW Archives)

It’s been history ever since for Dowd and his daughter as they have been making signs for almost thirty years, their message still the same: positivity

“I have a basement here. All the signs have to be positive, hopeful, about the players, and a little fun mocking about the opponent. I use a special foam board with a life long endurance until it’s framed. I have a couple positive signs like ‘Always Believe’. A lot of people don’t realize how impactful those two words are. Outside of sports, this sign is about having faith, hope, calm mindset within yourself. The tide might be high but to swim against it. The mountain may be high but to climb it. The battle might be fierce but I will succeed. It’s this real positive vibe that resonates with strong words of positivity.” -Patrick Dowd

Wise beyond his years, Dowd has a knack for both comic and inspirational timing when it comes to his signs. For example, when playing Long Island’s rivalry, Dowd might create his “If you know the Rangers…” sign or come up with a witty sign for another opponent, such as “Capital Punishment Time,” when the Washington Capitals come to town. However, most notably, Dowd is holding up his “Always Believe,” sign at almost every home game, capturing the resilience and faith Islanders’ fans are known for.

On Having Hope for Islanders’ Future

Finally, Dowd and I shared some great laughs about what it means to be a hockey fan, especially an Islanders fan. When discussing his iconic signs and positive mindset, Dowd offers some wisdom as the Long Island fanbase heads into another crucial season.

“Sports are interesting. You have to have the real smart knowledge if the team is gonna win or lose and it could happen in any way. So, why not believe until the very end? You never know. How many times have you seen in the past such as when the Islanders beat the Rangers in 1975 or a dramatic overtime goal in 2021? You just always have to believe because it’s important for the culture of the fanbase and the team. Somebody wins and somebody loses and the bottom line is to enjoy yourself at that time.” –Patrick Dowd

When it comes to the future of the Islanders organization and its fandom, Dowd is nothing but excited, emphasizing his faith in the new ownership, UBS arena, and new generations of Islander fans. “My daughter Logan is now a season ticket holder. To pass that torch down to her, to be as fierce as most fans, it’s incredible. We are a sign-making duo. The next generation is catching onto the positive vibes of the new arena, this season, the chances of winning a Stanley Cup, and a great goalie.” The magic of Dowd and his signs is he encourages Islanders fans to have hope about the brighter days ahead for this team and themselves in their own lives. In this sense, he captures the Islanders’ spirit of fandom, family, and hope, no matter the score or prior season.