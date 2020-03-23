Jan Myšák – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jan Myšák

2019-20 Team: Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

Date of Birth: June 24, 2002

Place of Birth: Litvinov, Czech Republic

Ht: 6’0” Wt: 176 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

He was playing with HC Litvinov of the Czech league prior to his jump overseas, but when he arrived in the OHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Jan Myšák’s offensive abilities really started to a talking point for this young winger.

Prior to the season being cancelled, Myšák had 15 goals and 25 points in 22 games played for the Bulldogs and seemed to be finding his way with the junior club. It’s safe to say that his transition to North America came quite smoothly and may have helped his draft stock – at least when it comes to THW’s writers.

Myšák could be among the top 10 selected in the 2020 NHL Draft.

His instincts are right where they need to be for him to be an offensive threat both from a shooting standpoint as well as being a playmaker. He sees the ice well and opens it up for his linemates by creating off the rush. On top of that, Myšák can skate among some of the best in the first round of this draft and that allows him to separate himself from defenders to make plays in the offensive zone.

As a defender, he’s able to pick up on plays well. He cuts off the passing lanes and does a good job of being an outlet for teammates in the transition game. While he may not have had the performance that some of us were expecting from him at the World Juniors, his play on the international stage shouldn’t be judged as harshly with how the Czech Republic’s tournament went as a whole.

That said, if Myšák can put everything together, he has to be looked at as a lottery pick in the upcoming draft – especially because he’s a smaller player that doesn’t mind playing with an edge.

Jan Myšák – NHL Draft Projection

While the THW writers have him ranked just outside the top 10, Myšák has the potential to be a top-10 pick. Others have him ranked as low as 30th, but the likelihood of him being available past the middle of the first round – or the 15th overall pick – isn’t high. Look for a team to go hard after Myšák and take him in the 10 to 12 range when it’s all said and done.

Quotables

“Myšák has a knack for getting open and uses his top-end speed to outpace pressure. His footwork and straight-line skating are quite impressive, and his stride is long and clean. Myšák also displays a commanding on-ice presence and is a creative forward who can finish as well as he can set up linemates. Myšák has elite hands and a nasty shot-release combination on his wrist shot. He was a bit more active finding space in the Extraliga than he has with Hamilton, but he still knows how to create his own shot and has proven he can score on the backhand with regularity.” – Steve Kournianos, The Draft Analyst

“Myšák has a good shot (accuracy, timing), vision, puck-handling skills, great hockey sense, getting himself into good positions without puck, sees the ice well, can lead his team’s offence. He has solid frame for a player his age. Showed his offensive skills among men this season, put up some points in Extraliga. Missed two months due to injury, but it didn’t slow him. Needs to work on his skating skills – agility, acceleration.” – Czech Prospects

Strengths

Skating

Hockey sense

Shot – accuracy and quickness

Improvements

Agility

Consistency

Defensive zone coverage

NHL Potential

If he can round out some small holes in his game, Myšák could play his way into a top-six role at some point in his NHL career. While he’s almost surely going to be a lottery pick (among the top 10), he won’t be touching NHL ice in the next year or two. Whichever team takes him, look for them to use the time they have to develop the young Czech into a future top-four winger on their NHL squad and recognize that it takes time to get there. Even then, he could start his career as a third-line winger, depending on how quickly and how well he develops his game both offensively and in his own zone.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Twice in his young career, Myšák has had the most goals for an U16 Czech player. He received the honours in 2016-17 when he scored 57 and again the following year with 41 goals. On top of that, he had the most power play goals for a U16 Czech player in 2016-17 with 13 and while he only had nine points during the 2019-20 Extraliga season before joining the Bulldogs, he had the most points by a junior player in the Extraliga for the season. Other than that, Myšák has a lot of room on the mantle for more awards going forward.

