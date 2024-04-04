Jason Robertson Joins Stars’ Shortlist With 50th Assist of the Season

Just over 13 minutes into their matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, Dallas Stars’ forward Jason Robertson tallied his 50th assist of the season on a Tyler Seguin powerplay goal.

The goal put the Stars up 2-0 at the time, but more importantly the assist put Robertson on a franchise shortlist, locking his name into the team’s all-time record books.

Jason Robertson hit the 50-assist mark for a second straight season and put his name on a short @DallasStars / North Stars franchise list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/98PAGiKUGX pic.twitter.com/B4yzKrZiYr — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 4, 2024

Robertson became just the sixth player in franchise history — that includes the Stars and Minnesota North Stars — to record consecutive seasons with at least 50 assists and the first one to do so since Mike Ribeiro in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

The marker gives Robertson 27 goals and 50 assists in 76 games this season with six games left on the Stars’ regular season schedule. He sits first on the team in points this season and first in assists.

More Dallas Stars News & Analysis…