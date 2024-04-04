Wyatt Johnston Makes Stars History with 30-Goal Season Before Age 21

In the second period of the Dallas Stars’ matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, Wyatt Johnston joined Brian Bellows as the only players in franchise history to record a 30-goal season before the age of 21. It should be noted, however, that Bellows accomplished the feat during the 1982-83 season while a member of the Minnesota North Stars. That’s elite company.

WYATT JOHNSTON IS A 20-YEAR-OLD 30-GOAL-SCORER!!! pic.twitter.com/MZUOy8WtUl — X – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 4, 2024

The goal gave Johnston, a Toronto native, his 60th point of the season and further cemented his status as one of the NHL’s elite sophomore forwards, a class that includes Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks and Matias Maccelli of the Arizona Coyotes. Johnston, Jason Robertson, and Radek Faksa form an elite trio that complements Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Joe Pavelski to give the Stars one of the true elite offenses in the league. Before tonight’s game, their 276 goals were tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for second in team scoring, behind only the Colorado Avalanche (280).

Meanwhile, the Stars are cruising to an eighth-straight victory. Johnston and his skilled cast mates in Dallas currently lead the Central Division but remain in a crowded race atop the Western Conference and are primed to undo their collapse in the Western Conference Final last season.

More Dallas Stars News & Analysis