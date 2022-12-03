Jets’ Holiday Donation Drive – Spreading Cheer to Winnipeggers

As the Winnipeg Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 4, the Jets will host their Holiday Donation Drive game in support of the Christmas Cheer Board. Just like last year, they will continue to spread holiday cheer throughout the city by joining forces with the Christmas Cheer Board for the Holiday Donation Drive presented by Wawanesa Insurance until Dec. 20 to provide over 16,000 hampers to Winnipegers in need.

To get the Holiday Donation Drive started, Wawanesa Insurance donated $10,000 to the Christmas Cheer Board to support families in need during the holidays. Keep on reading to find out everything you need to know about the initiative, the Holiday Donation Drive game, and how you can get involved!

About The Christmas Cheer Board

The Christmas Cheer Board has been helping Winnipeg families in need since 1919 by providing them with toy and food hampers during the holiday season. Collaborating with the Jets for their toy drive and hosting the Manitoba Moose Teddy Bear Toss, the foundation has helped bring joy to those who truly need it during the holiday season.

Winnipeg Jets Celebrate (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Christmas Cheer Board has received over 25,000 toy donations by Winnipeggers which are carefully selected by volunteers and wrapped to be gifted to children. The organization simply wants to make the holidays less stressful and brighter for families enduring economic challenges during this time of year. With over 300 volunteers dedicated to assembling and distributing toy hampers, the Cheer Board has donated over 17,000 hampers to people in need in the Winnipeg area.

What Jets Fans Need to Know

Do you want to contribute and spread some joy this holiday season? Monetary donations can be submitted by visiting WinnipegJets.com/HolidayDrive. This wonderful initiative only requires a $10 donation to participate and by contributing, you are entered to win one of five prize packs including a signed Jets jersey and four tickets to the Jets and Vancouver Canucks game on Dec. 29. By donating $15, you are funding books and mittens for two children, $20 provides a toy, books, and mittens for one child, and $50 grants four children toys, books, and mittens.

At the Ducks game this Sunday, and games following at the Canada Life Centre, QR codes will be available for scanning around the arena, making it easy for hockey fans to donate to the initiative.

The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club will also be hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Dec. 11 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. At this game, attendees are encouraged to bring plush toys to toss onto the ice during the first intermission. Once gathered from the rink, they will be donated to the Christmas Cheer Board.

Previewing The Holiday Donation Drive Game

The Jets will take on the Ducks this Sunday for an afternoon matchup as the franchise begins to accept contributions for their holiday drive. The Ducks currently sit in last place in the Pacific Division, going 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. After losing four in a row and being shut out 5-0 by the Dallas Stars on Thursday, the team can only hope they will earn a win against the Jets and start turning things around.

As the Jets prepare for Sunday, they will try to shake off their 4-1 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets and former teammate Patrick Laine, and start fresh at home. Going 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with 29 points so far this season, coach Rick Bowness spoke with certainty in the postgame conference that his team will bounce back on Sunday. When asked how he hopes his team will respond to the loss he confidently said, “They’ll respond. We’re a good team, they’re good people in that room, they care. We had a bad night. They’ll respond.”

Rick Bowness, Head Coach of the Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tune in on Dec. 4 at 3 pm EST to see if the Jets will bounce back as they face the Ducks. And if you can’t make it to Canada Life Centre this month, visit WinnipegJets.com/HolidayDrive to make a donation to the Holiday Donation Drive to spread some cheer this holiday season!