Jets’ Prospect Brad Lambert Impresses in 2022-23 WHL Season

The Brad Lambert selection, which was the 30th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets, has been viewed up until this point as a high-risk, high-reward pick. The talent was on display as he was regarded as top-10 in that aspect heading into the draft, but he had not produced at a high level just yet.

That brings us to this past season, where if you’re a Jets fan or the organization itself, you could not have asked for a better season from the late first-round pick.

Brad Lambert Dominated the Western Hockey League

It has been a long road for the 19-year-old. Lambert posted just four points in 25 games in the SM-liiga in his draft year, before starting the year with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL). In the AHL he struggled to find open space and utilize his wicked shot, as he only put up three points in 14 games but showed incredible flashes of talent. He then played for Finland at the U20 World Junior Championship and only put up one goal in five games.

It was at this point that fans were starting to get worried that possibly Lambert had lost all of his confidence. The organization did the right thing and assigned him to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the remainder of the season.

Brad Lambert, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

In the regular season, Lambert posted an impressive 17 goals, 21 assists, and 38 points in 26 games. He followed that up in the playoffs with six goals, 20 assists, and 26 points in 17 games. A big factor in his high point totals was due to the chemistry he formed with Dylan Guenther, an Arizona Coyotes first-round pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, who scored 16 goals in 19 playoff games.

The Thunderbirds went on to win the WHL Championship over the Winnipeg ICE in five games. They then went on to the Memorial Cup Final before their season ended in blowout fashion to the Quebec Remparts. Lambert scoring highlight-reel goals and making big plays inside Canada Life Centre, the home of the Jets, provided fans with an extra spark of hope that one day he could be doing those same things in the Jets’ top-six.

Truth be told, this was the first time Lambert has played with and against his peers in a long time. It was evident that he belongs in the conversation with the most skilled forwards of his age group to go along with his blazing speed.

Lambert’s Change of Position is a Positive Development

To go along with developing chemistry with Guenther, and playing against competition his own age, Lambert’s change of position was arguably the biggest reason for his impressive season. With the Jets in the 2022-23 preseason, and with the Moose, he was placed on the wing to be a prototypical speedy winger.

Latest News & Highlights

Thunderbirds’ head coach, Matt O’Dette, placed Lambert back at centre which is his natural position. From the eye tests, this change was night and day for the young Jets’ prospect. Playing centre means different responsibilities, such as defending below your own goal line, and being able to carry the puck out of the zone effectively. Both things Lambert excelled at, and using his speed in the middle of the ice to exit and enter the zone was a huge reason for the Thunderbirds’ success.

Brad Lambert, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Not only is this successful change back to centre a positive for Lambert and his development, but the Jets’ organization gets a major boost from it as well. Chaz Lucius, a 2021 first-round pick, is the franchise’s current top prospect at that position, but that could change if they elect to keep Lambert down the middle when it is his turn to come to the NHL. Centre depth is paramount across the league, and the more the merrier when it comes to elite talent at that position.

Those two waiting in the wings is a positive sign, especially so with the Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois trade rumours that have arisen since the end of the season. If the Jets do end up moving off of one or both of those centres, they now know that they have two highly-touted prospects waiting to take their place.

Now, heading into the offseason, it is unlikely that Lambert is a part of the Jets 2023-24 opening night roster. Although, there are a ton of factors at play that could sway that perception in his favour. It will start with training camp, where he will need to show off all of the hard work he put in during the offseason against the Jets’ current players. He will get another chance in the preseason as well, as he attempts to play his first career NHL game in 2023-24.