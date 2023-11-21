Jets Prospect Check-In: McGroarty, Lambert & DiVincentiis

The Jets have done great at drafting and developing their prospects, and the premier group of young players shows the future of the team is bright. In each player’s case, they’ve either been loaned to their junior team, the Jets ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals, or the AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

You can argue that the Jets’ entire prospect pool is deserving of being under the microscope, not just the top prospects. Let’s take a look at three of the Jets’ most noteworthy prospects to date.

Rutger McGroarty – University of Michigan (NCAA)

The Jets’ 14th overall draft selection in 2022, Rutger McGroarty, is currently in his sophomore year with the University of Michigan Wolverines. According to his player profile, his intended field of study is sports management.

The 19-year-old had a ton of accomplishments before attending the University of Michigan. However, his 2023-24 season is standing out far above most of his prior accomplishments. In 13 games played, he has six goals and 12 assists for 18 points. He’s also carrying a plus/minus of plus-six. This performance solidifies him as the Wolverines’ top point scorer.

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

McGroarty’s performance isn’t just what makes him stand out: his two-way game and on-ice leadership on the ice have been his most valuable assets so far. He works hard to make his presence known in the offensive zone, and he’s smart enough to know when to hustle back to defend an opposing rush.

As the season progresses and he remains on the Jets’ radar, it is only a matter of time before he earns himself an NHL contract. If he were to earn a contract sooner rather than later, he could easily turn into the top player on the Moose given the right opportunity.

Brad Lambert – Manitoba Moose (AHL)

It is no secret that the Jets’ best knack is having players such as Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Alex Iafallo, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Cole Perfetti provide steady goal-scoring for the team. A speedy, young forward like Brad Lambert can round out the lineup for an already highly talented club.

Related: 3 Jets Prospects Eyeing Opening-Night Roster Spot

Latest News & Highlights

The Jets rely on their ability to draft and develop. Many other organizations can acquire players via free agency or have a player agree to waive their no-trade clause in a transaction, and while Winnipeg is starting to become a more attractive destination, it’s not the top one players choose. The Jets have built their foundations on loyalty and structure, and the current ownership group has built a great reputation for treating staff and players with respect.

A player like Lambert has found a happy medium early in his career. When he came over from Finland in 2022-23, he had an opportunity to play with the Moose, but this early opportunity was short-lived as he was reassigned to the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds. He proved patient and loyal to the process of developing into the NHL player he’s looking to become, and this is certainly something the Jets have been looking for in a prospect.

Brad Lambert, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Lambert’s point-per-game clip in 13 games with the Moose this season is something to marvel at — he’s found his stride and become a dynamic offensive threat that many knew he was going to become. This is something we saw in his Memorial Cup run with the Thunderbirds last year, and with his strong development, there is a possibility he will earn a short opportunity in the NHL this season.

Domenic DiVincentiis – North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Domenic DiVincentiis is one of two premier goaltenders the Jets have in the system right now. Thomas Milic, like Lambert, was patient and battled for their spot to play a higher level of professional hockey. DiVincentiis has done two things to make him stand out: The first is his showcase at the 2023 Young Stars Classic and the second is a combination of his ability to navigate the crease and play under pressure.

Related: Jets Goalie Prospect DiVincentiis a Potential Draft Steal

DiVincentiis has struggled to hit his stride this season with the North Bay Battalion. He has mediocre numbers over 11 games, with a 3.26 goals-against average, a .886 save percentage, and a 5-4-1 record. However, these are the best numbers among the trio of goalies the Battalion currently has. His play is something that won’t last long: one bad stretch doesn’t define the rest of his career.

Being drafted to the NHL doesn’t mean that you’re guaranteed to become a mainstay in the league. There are only 64 spots for goaltenders in the NHL and some teams might choose to carry three. However, these spots are highly competitive and the seventh-round draft selection could become one of the biggest hidden gems from the 2022 NHL Draft.

Domenic DiVincentiis, North Bay Battalion (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

DiVincentiis’ past numbers are great, but the Jets saw a chance for the 19-year-old to return to the OHL and develop his style a bit more (from ‘Jets Snapshots: Rookie goalie Dom DiVincentiis comes in hot,’ Winnipeg Sun, Sept. 13, 2022). He came into training camp with other goalies like Thomas Milic, Oskari Salminen, Laurent Brossoit, and Collin Delia ahead of him and even though he had a strong training camp, the Jets chose to reassign him to the Battalion. As previously noted, the Jets rely on their ability to draft and develop. This could be the best path for DiVincentiis as he looks to turn pro soon.

The Jets have a lot of solid goaltenders on the depth chart and an extra year in junior, even with numbers trending downward, could be a massive benefit to his game. Both Milic and DiVincentiis could become household names with the Moose and/or the Admirals.