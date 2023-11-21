Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from Attack and Rangers

The term “growing pains” is used a lot with rebuilding Ontario Hockey League (OHL) teams. The Windsor Spitfires expected them this season, but another three-loss weekend has them looking for any kind of remedy as they get ready to head on the road.

Coming into this past weekend, the club was scrambling to figure everything out. They had lost five in a row, sat in last in both the Western Conference and the league, and were on pace to have one of the worst seasons in franchise history. While the effort has been generally there, and multiple players are putting up points, those were outweighed by questions and concerns. Now, after three more losses, the Spitfires are trying to figure out what’s next. Here are three takeaways from a busy weekend.

3 Takeaways from Attack and Rangers

Weekend Results:

Thurs., Nov. 16 – 12-3 loss v. Owen Sound Attack

Fri., Nov. 17 – 9-2 loss @ Kitchener Rangers

Sat., Nov. 18 – 6-3 loss v. Kitchener Rangers

Current Record: 4-16-1-0

3. Growing Pains Means Lessons Learned

Breaking a lengthy losing streak is tough for any team. When you get down, you tend to think, “Here we go again.”

On both Thursday and Friday, the goals came at them in bunches in two lopsided losses. On Saturday, they found a way to take a 3-1 lead over the Rangers, only to allow five unanswered third-period goals in a 6-3 loss. After the game, head coach Jerrod Smith said, despite the frustration, he was happy about some aspects.

“It’s certainly something we address and talk about, how we have to stay up, and those are times in the game where we need to push back,” he said on Saturday. “We didn’t get it (tonight) … I’m happy with our compete, the way we worked. It gave us a chance to win that game against a really good team. It’s really frustrating, with the way we played, to end up on the losing side of that.”

Windsor Spitfires’ head coach Jerrod Smith. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

When you’ve been struggling, you’re going to experience emotional highs and lows. Getting a 3-1 lead on the Rangers felt like the club had a chance to build some momentum. Unfortunately, with two quick Rangers goals to tie it, that didn’t happen. Veteran forward Liam Greentree said they got too relaxed, and that’s a learning curve.

“The most important thing for us, in those situations, is to keep calm and maintain our emotions,” he said. “I think we got a little too high and a little too relaxed, and I think that’s why we fell apart there … Every mistake that happens is a learning experience, and those two quick goals, they were mistakes, and we have to learn from that.”

Growing pains can be tough. Despite building a 3-1 lead, the Windsor #Spitfires allowed five unanswered in the third period in a 6-3 loss to the Kitchener #Rangers on Saturday night at the WFCU Centre. pic.twitter.com/wlMZK2RqUL — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) November 19, 2023

It’s a tough lesson to learn when wins have been so hard to come by.

2. Froggett Provides Glimpse into Future

Over the course of the season, general manager Bill Bowler has called up multiple rookies to fill in where needed. Defencemen Adrian Manzo (2023 OHL Draft), Michael Lavigne (2023 OHL Draft), and Evan Hjelholt (2023 OHL Under-18 Draft) were all used on a recent road trip. On Friday, the Spitfires were at it again, calling up goaltender Carter Froggett.

The Spitfires’ sixth-round pick in 2022, Froggett had a strong training camp this past September and was signed by Bowler before being sent to the London Nationals Jr. B for playing time. However, with veteran goaltender Joey Costanzo falling sick on Friday, Froggett got the call to head to Kitchener for their game against the Rangers. Their backup, Ian Michelone, got the start but was replaced after allowing six goals on 19 shots. That’s where the rookie made his OHL debut, allowing three goals on 11 shots in a near baptism-by-fire.

Smith gave Froggett the nod on Saturday in the rematch, marking his WFCU Centre debut, and he showed his true colours. He didn’t have to be flashy but made the saves necessary to give his club the lead after two periods. Unfortunately, their third-period collapse meant his stats took a hit, finishing with five goals allowed on 27 shots. However, it was more a case of defensive breakdowns than anything the rookie did.

Windsor #Spitfires' 2022 6th-round pick G Carter Froggett made his #OHL starting debut against the Kitchener #Rangers on Saturday night at the WFCU Centre. #THW pic.twitter.com/iAnGVQgrl2 — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) November 19, 2023

While Costanzo is just 18 and will likely return next season, Michelone, 19, will likely graduate. That should open the door for Froggett to stick with the Spitfires. Though Saturday was a small sample size, it gave a glimpse into what he can do. It’s going to take time for him to get into an OHL rhythm, but the future looks good.

1. Eastern Road Trip Begins Soon

Every season, the Spitfires have two major road trips — the Eastern road swing and the Northern road swing. Given that the club is just about as far Southwest as you can get in the province, this allows them to hit multiple distant teams in a single weekend. This coming weekend, they face the dreaded Eastern swing, playing Owen Beck and the Peterborough Petes (12-3-3-1) on Thursday night, the Kingston Frontenacs (10-11-0-0) on Friday night, and the Ottawa 67’s (11-7-1-0) on Sunday afternoon.

Last season, they had a tough time against the Petes and 67’s, losing both by a combined 12-3 score before taking an 8-4 win against the Frontenacs. This season, with eight straight losses and just one win in their last 10, getting points is going to be tough and crucial. However, Smith said that this trip has to be treated like any other game.

“Every game is important,” he said. “We’re looking to get wins, build our game, and continue to stay positive with our group while developing them as players. Really focus on momentum swings and playing structurally defensive and not letting that slip away.”

Smith added that it’s also a chance for the Spitfires’ three newest players — defenceman Roberto Mancini and forwards Valentin Zhugin and Owen Outwater — to finally get some good practice, learn the systems, and get to know the group. Fortunately, they’ve looked good in limited action.

Nothing is coming easy for the Spitfires right now. Every small mistake feels like a mountain. When you’re looking for any little positive thing to get out of his funk, that’s hard on the confidence. At some point, though, they have to start earning points. Otherwise, the final straws will break within the organization, and that becomes anyone’s guess.