Jets: 3 Things To Watch For At Development Camp

The Winnipeg Jets are holding a prospect development camp this week at the Hockey For All Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, this has not been in the organization’s plans. It is returning for the first time since 2019 this year, and there are a few notable things to watch for.

According to NHL.com, this is how the franchise’s development camp roster will shake out – “The 27 players attending the Jets 2023 Development Camp feature three goaltenders, eight defencemen, and 16 forwards. The camp attendees include 17 players who were drafted by the Jets and 10 undrafted players.”

Does Chaz Lucius Look Healthy After Bad Run of Injuries?

Arguably the most notable aspect of a development camp is assessing whether or not Chaz Lucius is healthy. While an invite to camp is certainly an indicator, the 2021 first-round pick has suffered a rough string of injuries and will look to knock off the rust against other young competition.

In just six games of the Western Hockey League (WHL) season with the Portland Winterhawks, Lucius put up five goals, 10 assists and 15 points. He also posted seven points in as many games at the U-20 World Junior Championships for Team USA. He is an incredibly talented player who has struggled to stay healthy. But if he is truly healthy in development camp and heading into training camp, this could be a crucial year for his development.

Chaz Lucius, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

This is a huge year for Lucius and the Jets organization, as right now, it projects that he will start the season with the Jets’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, which he did last season. He had a short 12-game stint in the AHL, where he posted five points within their top-six.

Lucius was drafted in 2021, a draft class in which much of the first-round is expected to make the NHL leap this upcoming season. Whether Lucius is ready for that jump is yet to be seen, but for a franchise that has already moved a top-six centre this offseason and could move another one, his services may be needed in a hurry. His health and development are paramount, starting with development camp this week.

Does Colby Barlow Stack Up Against Other 1st-Rounders?

The Jets organization’s most recent first-round pick, Colby Barlow, was selected 18th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. We have seen Brad Lambert and Rutger McGroarty have outstanding post-draft seasons, but how will the newest addition to the group hold up? Barlow is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound winger that has an incredible shot.

The Jets’ forward group at development camp is promising, and seeing Barlow fit in with that group would be a positive development for the future. The rest of the first-rounders have at least a year of development on him, so it may be a slow start. But what fans should be looking for is for him to become more comfortable and poised over the four days of camp.

Colby Barlow, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

By some rankings, the Jets got incredible value when they selected Barlow at No. 18. According to Elite Prospects, TSN’s Bob Mckenzie had him ranked 12th of all players in the draft, while Craig Button, also of TSN, had him ranked 10th. If the Jets truly got a steal with this pick, it should show in a big way not only in development camp, but in training camp as well.

Goaltending Battle Between Divincentiis and Milic

For what feels like the first time in forever, the Jets have multiple goaltending prospects that have shown promise. Domenic Divincentiis won the Ontario Hockey League Goaltender of the Year award, and Thomas Milic of the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL posted an impressive season before getting drafted in the fifth round by the Jets.

This will make for an interesting battle in the development camp. Both goaltenders are unlikely to crack the NHL roster this season, but Milic will have to turn pro after aging out of the WHL. He may be the backup or starting goaltender for the Moose in 2023-24, as he is coming off of an accolade-filled season.

One shouldn’t draw many conclusions from how these goaltenders perform in this camp. But it’s worth noting that Divincetiis is coming off of an absurd year of development and would go much higher than the seventh round in a hypothetical redraft of the 2022 NHL Draft. He posted a record of 36-9-2, with a goals-against average of 2.33 and a save percentage of .919 for the North Bay Battalion.

With so many questions surrounding the makeup of the current roster, development camp is a chance for fans to watch the Jets of tomorrow compete against one another and show off their talents. Sweeping conclusions should not be made off four days of camp in the middle of the offseason, but simple things like health and talent level can get assessed at a minimal level. These camps help fans get to know the players better and give the organization a chance to see where these players are all at in their progress.