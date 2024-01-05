Jets’ Unsung Heroes Fueling Team’s Success

With success comes recognition, and that’s the case with many players on the Winnipeg Jets as they continue to roll into the New Year. We’ve seen some players make headlines and sit near the top of the NHL’s leaderboards, but there is more to the team’s success than the stars making headlines.

Those players finding quiet success or who often fall into the shadows are just as much behind the Jets’ hot start, and it’s time to show them some love.

Dylan DeMelo

The Jets’ defence is in the spotlight again, especially after Josh Morrissey’s spectacular 2022-23 season. His partner, Dylan DeMelo isn’t as flashy, but he’s been as consistently solid as anyone in that group. He can move the puck up ice, and it’s helped the Jets play faster in transition.

Dylan DeMelo, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With Morrissey and DeMelo, the Jets have outscored opponents 33-15, which ranks second in the NHL among pairings with 350 or more minutes together. Simply put, when they’re on the ice, chances are they aren’t in their own zone for very long.

DeMelo’s breakouts and transition game give the Jets the ability to spread out and keep the puck away from their net. That said, the Morrissey and DeMelo pairing excels at limiting chances against in the defensive zone and countering with chances of their own. They don’t have a single negative differential in expected goals, shot attempts, or unblocked shot attempts, which is the mark of a true top pairing.

They are one of those rare pairings where, stylistically, the two of them are quite different, but they work so well together. DeMelo’s quiet success allows Morrissey to be that offensive driver and the Jets are reaping the rewards.

Vladislav Namestnikov

Playing a fairly consistent role on the Jets’ second line, Vladislav Namestnikov has seen a revolving door of linemates but has made the best out of an unsteady situation. The only constant for him this season has been Cole Perfetti, and the two have developed a solid connection and play a great all-around game.

Paired with Perfetti, Namestnikov has also shared the ice with Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo and has posted great numbers with both of those combinations. He’s an example of how good a complementary piece can be in the right situation.

He’s never been an offensive force, but he’s solid on both sides of the puck and works well to bring out the strengths in his linemates. Being above-average defensively, he automatically helps take the additional stress off of linemates who may struggle in a two-way role. Not only that, but Perfetti is no slouch defensively, and that makes the third forward’s job much easier.

He has 20 points in 34 games this season and is on pace to surpass the 35-point mark for the first time since the 2018-19 season when he was with the New York Rangers. As a defensive specialist, he isn’t the first name you think of in terms of the Jets’ success, but Namestnikov is contributing in more ways than one.

Dylan Samberg

After rotating in and out of the lineup last season, Dylan Samberg was finally given his time in the lineup. In return, he has rewarded the Jets with stellar defensive play alongside Nate Schmidt.

The third pairing isn’t known for their offensive prowess, but they’ve done a terrific job at limiting chances against. For most of the season, they’ve sat near the top of the league rankings in expected goals against, showing how strong they are in their own zone.

Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Schmidt has also turned it around after facing adversity, starting the season hurt and eventually being made a healthy scratch. Now, the pair has become one of the better defensive pairings in the league, although their minutes are somewhat sheltered.

Samberg will eventually take his place in the Jets’ top four, but for now, he’s carving out a great season on that third pairing. It’s worth recognizing, especially knowing how strong his future could be.

Other Jets Unsung Heroes

The point of identifying “unsung heroes” is to better understand who deserves recognition for their hard work. This list isn’t necessarily indicative of the consensus. Naturally, the way to uncover some popular choices was to put out a call on social media to see who the fans think are underrepresented.

As the #NHLJets head into the break on a high note, I'm working on an "Unsung Heroes" piece that should be out early next week.



I have a few guys in mind, but I'm curious, who do you feel is an unsung hero behind the Jets' success?



Drop your answers in the replies!#GoJetsGo — Brian Finlayson (@YWGBrian) December 23, 2023

Some said players, some said management, and there was even a shoutout to anthem singer Stacey Nattrass. Regardless, the options were expanded thanks to the responses.

Jets’ Fourth Line

Members of the fourth line were mentioned when the call went out, and for good reason. In the past several weeks, this line has contributed to the scoresheet at a rate that hasn’t been seen in many years.

Morgan Barron and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, along with Dominic Toninato have made the fourth line a threat, and it helps to add that extra attack, especially in the absence of Kyle Connor.

Kevin Cheveldayoff

Several replies mentioned general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff as the unsung hero of the season, and with how good that summer blockbuster trade looks, it’s hard to argue against it. Turning Pierre-Luc Dubois into Gabriel Vilardi, Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick has paid off and fans have noticed.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, general manager of the Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Combined that with the extensions handed out to Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck, and Nino Niederreiter, the general confidence in the office of the GM is much higher than in years past.

Scott Arniel

Another non-player option that appeared more than once was Jets’ associate coach Scott Arniel. Arniel took over the coaching duties when Rick Bowness took time away to be with his wife during some medical difficulties, and he did so with great poise.

The Jets settled into a groove under Arniel, jumping up near the top of the divisional standings, and they’ve never looked back. Coaches and players alike have bought into the team systems, and it was terrific to see Arniel and the team have such great success in Bowness’s absence.

Jets’ 2023-24 Success

Regardless of where you look, the Jets’ successes can be found in the entire team. The stars are doing what we’ve come to expect, but the unsung heroes are making just as big of an impact. Going forward, that’s a formula that can help carry the team a long way.

