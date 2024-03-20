Keefe Calls Out Maple Leafs for Defensive Failures

How frustrated was Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe after his team lost 4-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night? His words speak for themselves. Keefe said, “we just didn’t play well enough in our half of the ice with or without the puck. We weren’t sharp. We weren’t sharp mentally. We couldn’t pass the puck. We couldn’t handle the puck. We didn’t defend. There was a lot not to like.”

Keefe’s Frustration Was Palpable After the Game

Keefe’s disappointment was palpable, particularly emphasizing his team’s defensive shortcomings. His comments were curt and to the point – he noted bluntly, “I didn’t like anybody tonight.”

Keefe then briefly highlighted his dissatisfaction with the team’s efforts on both ends of the ice. He lamented the team’s lack of urgency and sharpness. He then emphasized the importance of executing the fundamental aspects of their game. He also noted that his troops weren’t willing to do the things necessary from the start. He did grant one slight concession: the team competed pretty well at the offensive end of the ice. However, the bottom line was that they had to do a better job without the puck.

He went on to list the culprits – the forwards, the defence, the goaltending – everybody.

For Keefe, the Problem Was Maintaining the Defensive Structure

Keefe acknowledged that, while the team showed competitiveness in offensive situations, they faltered defensively. Specifically, his players failed to execute essential tasks such as clearing the puck effectively and maintaining their defensive structure.

The beleaguered coach emphasized the need for improvement across the board. He called his players out and urged them to elevate their games and address the deficiencies that contributed to the loss.

John Tavares led his Toronto Maple Leafs with three points last night. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Overall, Keefe’s post-game remarks underscored the disappointment felt by Maple Leafs fans as well. After giving up a three-goal lead on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, it’s mystifying that the team wouldn’t pull up its socks and expend more energy in their next game. Why did they not take out their frustrations on the Flyers?

Perhaps the one good thing is that the team will get a chance to regroup – and quickly. They play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back. Joseph Woll should start in net, and he’s rested and likely ready to put up a wall in the crease.