Insider Saw Oilers’ Rival Eyeing Draisaitl Before Big Summer Pivot



Leon Draisaitl‘s favorable contract with the Edmonton Oilers extends until 2024-25, but he’s the first major name the team has up for a possible free-agency departure after the current window to win potentially closes. It feels too early to talk about losing a player of his caliber when the reality is the Oilers don’t have to worry about it for at least two more seasons, but Oilers NOW host Bob Stauffer got into the conversation on Wednesday’s show.

Wondering if there was a team that might target Draisaitl and/or Connor McDavid, he noted that the odds are better than 50/50 that Edmonton can retain both stars. But, he also pointed out that he had his eyes on a division rival, one he thought might have specifically expressed an interest in Draisaitl.

Were The Kings Prepared to Unload the Brinks Truck?

Stauffer explained that one of the teams that he worried about for Draisaitl was the Los Angeles Kings. A club that had questions about their center ice depth headed into the summer, the Kings were potentially a team that was poised to make a big splash. They are young, they are skilled, and they are opening their own window to win. They’ve battled hard against the Oilers for two-straight playoff series and they might have been looking for an extra advantage.

Moreover, Draisaitl might have been a nice option if the organization was left with only Phillip Danault as a veteran pivot, with some growing prospects coming into their own in the NHL.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

As Anze Kopitar’s deal was coming to a close and the Kings were left with questions about whether to re-sign him or how they’d find a replacement, on the surface, Draisaitl would have made a lot of sense. And, as money came off the books and the team didn’t have anyone to give it to, making a big pitch to Draisaitl seemed feasible.

Things Changed Quickly in Los Angeles

But, that concern is now gone, says Stauffer. With the team inking Kopitar to a new contract and then making a blockbuster trade with the Winnipeg Jets to acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois, there’s no longer room for Draisaitl in the team’s plans.

Often connected to what might be really going on behind closed doors for the Oilers, Stauffer noted that the Kings were on his radar as a team to watch out for, but then said, “Not after this summer, I’m not worried about L.A. anymore.” He added, “They went and traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois, they did the Phillip Danault contract two years ago, and then they extended Anze Kopitar at a significant dollar amount. They’re not going to be in the Draisaitl hunt in a year from now.”

This isn’t to say that other teams won’t be eyeing up Draisaitl or that the Oilers won’t be contending with competing offers, but an offer likely won’t be coming from Los Angeles.

Why Did the Kings Switch Gears?

If there is any truth to the notion that the Kings were probably looking closely at Draisaitl and his future negotiations with the Oilers, why make such a drastic change in direction and lock themselves into other players? The answer could be that the team felt their odds of acquiring Draisaitl weren’t terribly high. The other could be that their window to win is opening now and that he wouldn’t help the Kings for at least two more seasons.

When the opportunity to grab Dubois came up, the Kings felt the need to strike. They gave up a decent return to acquire the center and sign him to a long-term deal. All signs point to Dubois being as touted as someone like Draisaitl might have been, and the play was to move immediately, locking in Dubois before the salary cap jumped.

The Kings have had heated battles with the Oilers in the playoffs and scooping Draisaitl to play against Edmonton would have been a real coup. That said, the Kings need to compete with the Oilers now, and waiting for Draisaitl’s contract to end to join the fight was asking the organization to wait too long.

Perhaps there wasn’t anything really to Stauffer’s concerns. Still, from an Oilers’ perspective, one less team making a pitch for one of the better players is never bad news.