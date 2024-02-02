Kings Relieve Todd McLellan Of Head Coaching Duties

On a Friday morning, which was expected to be quiet as we focus on the All-Star Skills competition, has turned into a crazy morning. First came the announcement that the Los Angeles Kings have relieved Todd McLellan of his duties as head coach, with Jim Hiller taking over on an interim basis.

Todd McLellan, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Before this season, the Kings were expected to be one of the favorites to come out of the Western Conference. They made it clear that they were going all-in when they acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and signed him to a long-term contract extension. However, the team is fighting for a wild-card spot in the West, which is surprising, especially after their big moves.

McLellan joined the Kings in the 2019-20 season and coached the team for 338 games over five seasons for a 164-174 record. This season, the Kings have a 23-15-10 record and sit fourth in the Pacific Division, three points back of the red-hot Edmonton Oilers.

Hiller, who will take over for the foreseeable future, is 54 years old. He joined the Kings in 2022 and spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach. He has also coached with the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, and Detroit Red Wings.

Before becoming an NHL coach, Hiller spent 12 seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), including five seasons as head coach of the Tri-City Americans.