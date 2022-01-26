3 Kraken Who Should be Untouchable at the 2022 Trade Deadline

The Seattle Kraken enter the 2021-22 trade deadline as sellers. They are projected to finish near the bottom of the standings and would be wise to deal away players for future assets. Although every player is tradeable, here are three players currently playing for the Kraken that they should see as untouchable going into the trade deadline.

Jared McCann

Jared McCann has arguably been the Kraken’s MVP this season. He currently leads the team in goals, shots, and points and has shown versatility playing all three forward positions. Lastly, he is not afraid to play physical as his 36 hits are third amongst all forwards on the team this season. At 25, he is a key part of the Kraken’s future and should be getting a significant raise this coming offseason.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Next season, Kraken fans should be excited as his game could mesh well with 2021 second overall pick Matty Beniers. One strength the US Olympian has is the ability to find teammates with strong passes that set up scoring chances. With McCann’s ability to score goals, these two could form a strong partnership, another reason the Kraken should consider him untouchable this trade deadline.

Morgan Geekie

Morgan Geekie has the potential to be a special player in the NHL. He is still developing his defensive game, but his speed, shot, and passing abilities show he has what it takes to be a force in the league. Based on the Kraken’s potential future roster, he could center a dynamic second line next season and beyond for the Kraken.

With Beniers coming in, the Kraken need a strong second-line center that can capitalize off playing against second defensive pairings. Geekie could fill that role, but the coaching staff needs to ensure he has steady linemates so they can build chemistry. The former Tri-City American has what it takes to be a high-end player in this league; he just needs to be given a chance to succeed by being put with consistent linemates that can capitalize on his playmaking ability.

Vince Dunn

Although Vince Dunn has struggled this season, the Kraken would be foolish to give up on him. The 25-year-old currently leads the team in defensive scoring and just under 20 minutes of ice time a game. He also can play both sides of the ice with relative success, which most defensemen in the league struggle with. Overall, his potential should make him untouchable at this year’s trade deadline.

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Out of all defensemen on the Kraken’s roster, he has the highest offensive ceiling. The Kraken have plenty of shut down defenders like Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson and Jérémy Lauzon. What they need is more offensively minded like Dunn. With rumors swirling that Mark Giordano may be traded come the trade deadline, and Carson Soucy out for an undisclosed amount of time, he will be relied upon heavily when it comes to offense from the blue line. Until the organization acquires more NHL-ready defensemen that can provide offense on a consistent basis, the former Blue’s name should not come up in trade talks.

Busy Trade Deadline Upcoming for the Kraken

The Kraken go into the trade deadline with 20 players who are unsigned next season. That means there is plenty of potential to move out players for younger assets and start building up for next season. While players like McCann, Geekie, and Dunn may pull in big returns, it is important for the Kraken to keep these players on their roster as they will be playing prominent roles in the future. The Kraken’s core group of young players is starting to develop, and it would be a mistake to break it up this season.