Seattle Kraken vs THW Kraken: The Ultimate Showdown

The big debate coming into this season was whether the Seattle Kraken drafted the best team possible. Sixteen games into the 2021-22 season, the results are grim. They have one of the worst records in the NHL and sit at the bottom of the Pacific Division.

Before the season started, the Kraken writing team at The Hockey Writers put together what we thought would be the best possible lineup based on the protection lists from around the league (Click here for the roster). Now that general manager Ron Francis’ team is struggling, let’s simulate who built the better team.

Rules For the Simulation

The simulation was done on the NHL 22 video game produced by EA Sports for Playstation 4. Both leagues had the same roster as of Nov. 6, 2021 – the last available EA uploaded roster. All injuries were turned off to make it balanced, and neither Seattle team was allowed to make trades, line changes or roster moves. Here are the results:

The Real Seattle Kraken

Record: 36-40-6

Seventh in the Pacific, 11th in the West

Elsewhere around the league:

Presidents’ Trophy: Tampa Bay Lightning: 56-22-4

Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Golden Knights versus Toronto Maple Leafs

Stanley Cup Champion: Vegas Golden Knights (4-3 series win)

Skaters Statistics:

Player Goals Assists Points Jaden Schwartz 16 34 50 Calle Järnkrok 22 25 47 Jordan Eberle 13 33 26 Joonas Donskoi 12 34 46 Alex Wennberg 11 32 43 Yanni Gourde 17 24 41 Jared McCann 18 22 40 Mark Giordano 12 20 32 Ryan Donato 12 19 31 Mason Appleton 13 14 27 Morgan Geekie 11 16 27 Brandon Tanev 10 14 24 Vince Dunn 8 14 22 Adam Larsson 5 17 22 Colin Blackwell 8 11 19 Haydn Fleury 5 12 17 Jamie Oleksiak 5 9 14 Jeremy Lauzon 4 10 14

Goaltending Statistics:

Player Record SV% GAA Shutouts Philipp Grubauer 25-35-5 0.899 3.22 0 Chris Driedger 11-5-1 0.930 2.15 1

Parallels Between the Simulation and Real Life

During the simulation, the Kraken were not a good team. They struggled on the power play and could not find a way to win. Unfortunately, that is paralleled with the real-life Kraken, who are suffering from similar issues.

One common dominator between the simulation and the real-life Kraken is the play of Philipp Grubauer. In the simulation, he finished with a .899 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.22 goals-against average (GAA). Through 13 games, he has a .877% SV% along with a 3.18 GAA. It doesn’t seem to matter which universe it is; goaltending is a problem for the Kraken.

The other similarity is the Kraken’s inability to put the puck in the net. Jaden Schwartz led the team with 50 points in 82 games. Through the first 16 games of 2021-22, Jordan Eberle has 13 points and is on pace for 65 over a full season. Combine that with the lack of offence from their defence, and you can see why the real-life Kraken are struggling not just in real life but also in the simulation.

The Hockey Writers’ Kraken

Record: 42-32-8

Fifth in the Pacific, Eighth in the West

Playoffs:

Defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in first round

Lost to Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in second round.

Elsewhere around the league:

Presidents’ Trophy: Pittsburgh Penguins: 50-27-5

Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Golden Knights versus Pittsburgh Penguins

Stanley Cup Champion: Vegas Golden Knights (4-2 series win)

Skaters Statistics:

Player Goals Assists Points Ondřej Palát 19 50 69 Vladimir Tarasenko 35 29 64 Max Domi 18 44 62 Josh Bailey 18 38 56 Calle Järnkrok 19 35 54 Alex Kerfoot 18 27 45 Chris Tierney 19 23 42 Mason Appleton 14 26 40 Shayne Gostisbehere 5 25 30 Colin Blackwell 10 18 28 Mark Jankowski 12 12 24 Jake Bean 9 15 24 Garnet Hathaway 8 15 23 Andrej Sekera 7 16 23 Will Butcher 6 15 21 Connor Clifton 5 15 20 Troy Stecher 5 15 20 Austin Wagner 12 4 16

Goaltending Statistics:

Player Record SV% GAA Shutouts Carey Price 34-29-5 0.912 2.71 4 Chris Driedger 8-5-3 0.911 2.80 2

A Successful Season by The Hockey Writers’ Kraken

Overall, the team that THW’s crew put together had a season worth remembering. The Kraken made the playoffs on the final day by claiming a point against the San Jose Sharks and went on a good run, sweeping the Western Conference regular-season champion Edmonton Oilers in the first round. Unfortunately, their Cinderella season came up short, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup Winners in a one-goal Game 7 in round two.

A big reason for THW’s team’s success was the play of their top-six. Vladimir Tarasenko returned to form with 35 goals, and Ondřej Palát had a career year with 69 points. Other players like Max Domi, Calle Järnkrok and Josh Bailey stepped up to round out the top five scorers that did just enough to make the playoffs.

In goal, Carey Price and Chris Driedger formed a strong partnership and kept the Kraken in games. In the end, that was the most significant difference between the two teams. It doesn’t matter if it is a simulation or real-life; teams won’t succeed if their goaltending doesn’t step up to the plate.

The Hockey Writers’ Kraken are Crowned Champions

In real life, injuries and trades will alter a team’s season; but when all those factors are taken off the board, The Hockey Writers’ Kraken writing team selected the better expansion roster. This was a fun experiment that shows maybe the Kraken could have done better in building their inaugural group.