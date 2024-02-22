Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, McMann, Marner & Rielly

Last night’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Arizona Coyotes ended in a 6-3 victory for the Maple Leafs. The game began with the Maple Leafs taking an early lead, piling up a 3-0 advantage by the end of the first period. However, Arizona quickly responded in the second period with two goals, narrowing the gap to just one goal.

At this critical moment, the Maple Leafs seemed to regain their momentum after a timeout called by head coach Sheldon Keefe. Following the timeout, they reasserted their dominance. Riding their elite firepower and skill, they won the game going away.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Best Offensive Players Through 54 Games

Despite Arizona’s resilience, as the game progressed, it became evident that the Maple Leafs were in control. In the third period, Toronto’s coaching staff took the long-term view and rode their depth players for much of the game. It was win number five in a row for the obviously not-under-manned team with the patchwork lineup.

Item One: Three Reasons the Maple Leafs Beat the Coyotes

In my opinion, there are three reasons why the Maple Leafs beat the Coyotes last night. First, Auston Matthews scored his 50th and 51st goals of the season. With these goals, he became the fastest U.S.-born player to reach 50 goals in a season. His milestone goal came on a power play early in the game, setting the tone for the Maple Leafs’ offensive performance.

Second, the remainder of the Maple Leafs’ offence also showed up. William Nylander also scored twice. Mitch Marner had three assists and T.J. Brodie contributed two; and, the team’s offensive depth and playmaking abilities rose to the top. [As a note, Nylander took a silly penalty that probably would have drawn the ire of the coaching staff. The Maple Leafs killed it off; and, at the end, a fortuitous bounce off the boards put the Swedish winger out of the penalty box on a breakaway. He scored to put the team ahead for good. I wonder how the coaching staff treats his penalty given that he scored.]

Related: Maple Leafs’ Conor Timmins Deserves More Opportunity

Third, as noted, the Maple Leafs’ penalty kill was effective. Despite the Coyotes rallying to get within a goal twice, Toronto showed effective penalty killing. They successfully killed Pontus Holmberg’s second-period penalty and then Nylander’s penalty at the beginning of the third period.

Item Two: Auston Matthews Continues His Remarkable Season

In the win over his hometown Coyotes, Matthews continued his remarkable season by scoring two goals. His first goal of the game was his 50th of the season and came at 5:01 of the first period. He then followed up with another goal that bounced off his shoulder into the net during the middle frame. Give him credit for putting himself in the right place at the right time.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matthews has been on fire during February. He now has put up an impressive 11 goals and six assists in his last eight games. His stellar play adds to his season totals, which now stand at 51 goals and 75 points through 54 games. He also has put 232 shots on the net, registered 55 hits, blocked 59 shots, and has a remarkable plus-22 rating.

Given Matthews’ outstanding form, a 70-goal season seems within reach. If I heard the television commentators correctly, he’s on pace for 76.5 goals on the season.

Item Three: Bobby McMann Is Earning a Bigger Spot With the Maple Leafs

Against the Coyotes, Bobby McMann continued his recent streak of impressive play by adding a goal and an assist. Over his last five games, he has put up nine points, including seven goals. This recent surge in production highlights his growing reliability as a middle-six forward, despite the strange fluctuations in his ice time.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Bobby McMann & Marshall Rifai: What’s Not to Like?

For the season, McMann has now scored nine goals and added seven assists in 31 games played. Additionally, he has recorded 62 hits and 28 penalty minutes. He also has a plus-3 rating. He’s shown that the Maple Leafs’ forward depth might just be better than most fans believe.

Item Four: Mitch Marner Was Exceptional Once Again

Mitch Marner showed his exceptional playmaking skills by handing out three assists. Notably, two of these assists came while the Maple Leafs were on the power play. His recent play has been stellar, as he has now put up 13 assists over his last five games (with five assists coming on the power play).

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

This surge in production underscores his crucial role in the team’s offence, particularly alongside his first-line partner Matthews. Throughout the season, Marner has 68 points, with 22 points coming on the power play. Additionally, he has a plus-19 rating in 54 games. His excellent playmaking continues to be a key asset for the Maple Leafs’ success on the ice.

Item Five: Timothy Liljegren Is Showing He’s Ready for More

In the five games, Morgan Rielly served his suspension, Timothy Liljegren has taken over a much larger role on the team’s defence. His first game sans Rielly might have been a bit iffy; however, since his second game, he’s been really strong. Against the Coyotes, Liljegren made significant plays at both ends of the ice. In the game, he registered two assists, two shots on goal, three hits, and four blocked shots.

Liljegren played a crucial role early in the game, providing assists on two of the first-period goals to set the tone for his team’s strong performance. His recent play has been particularly impressive, with seven assists in his last four games. He’s taken advantage of the situation to show his ability to step up when needed. He’s been the leader of this cobbled-together defensive unit.

Related: PWHL Halfway Point: Milestones & Progress

Despite Rielly’s return from a five-game suspension tonight in Las Vegas, expect Liljegren to maintain his significant role on the team. He now has 16 points, 53 hits, and 83 blocked shots in 38 games. He’s proving himself to be a valuable asset in the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tonight, the Maple Leafs face off against the Vegas Golden Knights, marking a quick turnaround after their recent victory over Arizona. With their top defenceman – Rielly – returning to the lineup, the team will be looking to maintain its winning momentum.

However, some questions remain about potential lineup changes. Liljegren has been performing exceptionally well, and Brodie has shown improvement on the left side after struggling earlier in the season on the right. This leaves the coaching staff with decisions to make regarding defensive pairings.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite their recent success, the Maple Leafs’ defensive performance against the Coyotes raised concerns. It remains to be seen whether they can tighten up their defence against a strong opponent like the Golden Knights.

Tonight the Maple Leafs hope to extend their winning streak to six games; however, tonight’s game will present a challenge. Will they be able to maintain their recent form and grab another win, or will their streak of success come to an abrupt end?

I would expect to see Martin Jones in the crease tonight for the team, but that hasn’t yet been confirmed.