Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Woll, Marner & Samsonov

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils. Both teams are looking to build momentum in different ways. The Maple Leafs, who were on a pretty good scoring clip before their defensive effort against the playoff-bound Carolina Hurricanes, will try to reignite an offence that couldn’t solve former Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen. The Blue & White lost a narrow 2-1 game in Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Devils are riding the wave of a solid 4-0 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday night. Daily Faceoff has the starting goalies as Kaapo Kahkonen for the Devils and Joseph Woll for the Maple Leafs. However, both are listed as unconfirmed.

Item 1: 3 Things Fans Should Watch For

There are several key things fans should watch out for when these teams go head-to-head. First, can Toronto get back to scoring? As noted, before the Hurricanes shut down, the team had netted at least three goals in six straight games. As well, the depth scoring was increasing their contributions. Fans should be eager to see if the Maple Leafs score first and continue to put up goals in tonight’s game. They will need to put more pressure on the Devils’ goalie if they are to win.

Second, the Maple Leafs’ special teams are struggling. The Maple Leafs went 0-for-4 on the power play in their last game, and the Devils are coming off a strong penalty-killing game against the Islanders. Keep an eye on special teams in this contest.

Third, the situation with Ilya Samsonov is a bit iffy, so Woll should again play a crucial role in determining the outcome of this game. In his last game against the Hurricanes, he looked sharp and made 41 saves. Can he continue that kind of play? At the other end of the ice, Kahkonen recorded his first shutout of the season against the Devils. Could this be the second goalie battle in a row for the Blue & White?

Item 2: Has John Tavares Been Re-Invigorated by Playing with Youngsters?

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been heating up lately and is on an impressive scoring streak. While he was held off the scoresheet in Sunday night’s loss to Carolina, so was almost every other Maple Leaf. That said, it was the first game in five that he didn’t register a point, with three goals and seven assists in his previous four games.

Tavares’ point production this season will likely not match previous seasons, yet fans are getting a sense of why he could be an important presence on the team in the future. He’s helping to create scoring chances and doing it with a rising group of young players.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With 23 goals and 33 assists (for 56 points) in 68 games, Tavares has put up a respectable 0.82 points-per-game pace, although it’s slightly lower than his career average. When Mitch Marner was healthy, he was moved to the third line and the second power-play unit. He’s since returned to his familiar position on the second line and first power-play unit.

What might be more interesting is his role as a mentor to his rookie linemates, including Matt Knies, Bobby McMann, Nick Robertson, and Pontus Holmberg. Perhaps these changes have helped invigorate the veteran Maple Leafs captain.

As the playoffs approach, Tavares’ resurgence is a positive sign for the Maple Leafs. Head coach Sheldon Keefe, as is his way, is experimenting with line combinations, seeking to optimize player chemistry and get ready for the postseason. Tavares will be a big part of the challenges coming soon.

Item 3: How Far Away is Mitch Marner From Game Action?

Mitch Marner’s status remains uncertain as he recovers from a high ankle sprain. He’s been sidelined for the past seven games. Despite reports that he was making good progress last week, that prognosis now seems too hopeful. Marner’s absence raises concerns about just how severe his injury might be.

The team has a recent history with these kinds of high ankle sprains, and it hasn’t been positive. Both Timothy Liljegren and Woll needed more extended recovery periods than expected. Perhaps that’s making the Maple Leafs more cautious, or perhaps there’s no rush to bring him back, given the team’s solid position in the Atlantic Division.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As long as the team wins the important games, expect the lineup to remain filled with young players who might become part of the team’s future. It’s nice to see them get a chance to emerge. While there’s still time for Marner to rest and recuperate, it might soon become more urgent for him to be ready to regain his fitness ahead of the playoffs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Is it just me, or do things seem to be a bit too quiet on the Samsonov injury front? He was absent from this morning’s skate and is still dealing with an undisclosed issue that will keep him out of the lineup.

Samsonov has looked sharp recently and has put up a 3-1-1 record over his last five games. His 3.01 goals-against average is less than stellar, but he’s been solid and comfortable in the crease. Look for Woll to get the start tonight and be backed up by Martin Jones.

It will be interesting to see when Samsonov emerges ready to return to action. The second question, which is more minor, is if he’ll reclaim the role as the team’s starting goalie.