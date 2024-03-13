Kyle Clifford Can Bring Depth & Grit to Maple Leafs’ Playoff Roster

Kyle Clifford might be the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ forgotten man. At the same time, he’s a seasoned NHL veteran who should be a familiar face, having played with the Maple Leafs for the 2019-20 season after being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings. That season, he appeared in 16 regular-season games and five playoff games before he became part of the key trade that brought goalie Jack Campbell to Toronto.

Clifford’s Time in Toronto Since Returning From St. Louis

Following his first go-round with the Maple Leafs, Clifford signed a two-year deal worth $1 million per season with the St. Louis Blues as a free agent. However, in November 2021, he was re-acquired by the Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations. Before the trade, Clifford had cleared waivers and was subsequently assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he played regular shifts and provided veteran leadership for the team’s prospects.

However, since his return to Toronto, Clifford has had limited playing time with the big club. He recorded three points in 23 games during the 2021-22 season and one point in two games in 2022-23. However, his physical presence is always evident. He accumulated 31 penalty minutes in the 2021-22 season. While he hasn’t suited up for the Maple Leafs this season, that doesn’t mean he can’t – or won’t.

What Clifford Could Bring to the Maple Leafs, Should the Team Need It

Clifford provides depth and experience. Should the Maple Leafs need a physical presence in the lineup come playoff time, he could offer bottom-six versatility and physicality to the lineup if he is called upon.

Although he has seen limited action with the Maple Leafs, it isn’t that he’s out of game shape. He has put up decent numbers with the Marles and continues to prove himself to be a physical presence.

Clifford has 10 goals and 16 assists in 45 games this season, with a positive plus-8 rating. By the way, he’s also accumulated 106 penalty minutes. In the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, Clifford played a pivotal role for the Marlies, notching four goals and four assists in seven games.

Clifford’s Play Last Week With the Marlies

This past week was a tough one for the Marlies, putting up only ten goals across four games. Despite this, Clifford emerged as a standout performer, leading the team with two goals and four assists.

At the same time, during a 5-1 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds last week, Clifford took matters into his own hands after former teammate Joseph Duszak scored and then turned to the Marlies’ bench to share a few disrespectful words.

Kyle Clifford scores his 10th goal of the season, and second in his last three games. #Marlies down 2-1 to Syracuse. https://t.co/rqZy4eypPc — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) March 2, 2024

Following Duszak’s goal celebration, Clifford immediately challenged him to a fight. Despite Duszak’s attempts to skate away, Clifford pursued him and engaged in a physical altercation, resulting in Duszak “turtling” on the ice. Clifford received a four-minute penalty for roughing and a game misconduct.

Clifford’s actions show he’s committed to defending his team. He’s not dialing it in, even in the AHL.

Clifford Is Waiting in the Wings, Just in Case

Clifford is a veteran with an NHL career that has spanned 753 regular-season games and 65 in the playoffs. His experience and physicality could be helpful to the Maple Leafs if needed when the postseason rolls around. He also has two Stanley Cup rings.

However, he’s unlikely to find a space in the lineup during the playoffs. However, should the team need physicality and his veteran presence, he could be an asset as someone who works hard and plays well. Might he be the kind of robust fourth-line player the team could count on to skate a regular shift without compromising the team’s performance?

If so, Clifford is already within the Maple Leafs system. It’s not impossible that he could become a Black Ace this postseason. If needed, I’m sure he’d be willing to engage as part of the solution to any problem the Maple Leafs might face.