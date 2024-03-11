Maple Leafs’ Bobby McMann Can Be Impactful Playoff Performer

The definition of a power forward is an NHL player who blends a combination of size, strength, and skill. Strong power forwards excel at using their physicality to dominate opponents and create scoring opportunities. They often play a gritty, hard-nosed style and are often effective in front of the net, along the boards, and in the corners.

The perfect example is Washington Capital, Tom Wilson. He’s strong, plays with speed and grit, and can physically dominate. The recently retired Wayne Simmonds had a go-around with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but by the time he got to Toronto, his best days were behind him. As well, he had a couple of debilitating injuries to his hands that slowed his production.

However, when he was at the top of his game, Simmonds could impose his will on the game and contribute both offensively and defensively with his physical presence. Today, the Maple Leafs have a young power forward who has taken huge strides this season. That’s Bobby McMann.

Is Bobby McMann Growing into a Playoff-Ready Power Forward?

Canadian prairie rookie McMann, who hails from Wainwright, Alberta, has stepped up his game and could become a valuable player as the team stretches into the playoffs. McMann, who’s older than the average NHL rookie at 27 years of age, has begun to demonstrate his versatility. In Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, playing on the fourth line alongside David Kampf and Matthew Knies, McMann played a key role in a tight 3-2 win, scoring his team’s first goal early in the second period to lift the Maple Leafs into a 1-1 tie.

It was what’s become (after 10 goals on the season) a typical McMann goal. It demonstrated his speed and his grit. In this case, he took advantage of a turnover to quickly separate himself from other players by breaking in on Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault to score. Although the goal was only McMann’s first in eight games, his consistent hard work and strong play have earned the trust of the coaching staff. Head coach Sheldon Keefe praised McMann’s performance, highlighting his confidence, urgency, and effectiveness in disrupting the Canadiens’ defense.

Specifically, Keefe noted that he thought McMann “played an outstanding game with lots of confidence. He was strong and hard on the puck. There was a lot of urgency to his game. I thought their team had a hard time handling him.”

Keefe also added that McMann “was a really good showing from him. He had a really strong push for us a couple of weeks back, and then it sort of leveled off a bit. Here, at a time that is a tough stretch for us — four games in six nights in three cities — we needed some big efforts. Bobby certainly stepped up for us.”

An Outsider Review of McMann’s Work with the Maple Leafs

What do more rigorous analysts say about McMann? Here, I’m relying on a system of analytics developed by The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn.

Luszczyszyn’s system was developed in 2016 and has evolved to use what he calls a “Net Rating,” where existing data is studied to create an “all-in-one player value stat” based on each player’s Offensive and Defensive Rating (from “NHL Player Cards: Atlantic Division, Dom Luszczyszyn and Shayna Goldman, The Athletic, 03/10/2024).

Interestingly, these “player cards” show both how a player is performing and how he’s expected to finish the season. The information is pro-rated to 82 games, and then a forecast is created based on regression analysis over the past three seasons. These cards are updated daily after five NHL games have been played.

Here’s The Athletic’s analysis of what McMann brings to the Maple Leafs.

Key Point One: McMann Has a Positive Net Rating and Surplus Value

McMann has a positive overall rating, which indicates that when he’s on the ice, the Maple Leafs tend to outscore their opponents. His forecasted net rating is also positive, suggesting consistency in his performance.

Key Point Two: McMann Is Playing at a Higher Production than His Contract

The Athletic’s analysis suggests that McMann brings a surplus value of $3.1 million, providing excellent value for the team given his relatively low salary. The specifics note that he’s playing at a market value of $3.9 million, but he’s being paid $800,000. That’s a huge difference.

Key Point Three: McMann’s Defensive Rating Is Strong

McMann’s offensive rating is slightly below average; however, his defensive rating is quite strong, ranked in the 80th percentile among players. This rating indicates that he contributes significantly to the team’s defensive efforts, which is valuable for a power forward who wants to make a difference in the postseason.

Key Point Four: McMann’s Projections Are High

Looking at the ranking of his “individual” offense suggests that if McMann had been playing the kind of minutes he has been playing recently over the full season, he would have scored 21 goals and 16 assists. The Athletic’s analysis indicates that he plays a balanced offensive game. While his goal-scoring percentile is relatively average, his defensive contributions are notable. He generates numerous goals that emerge from defensive situations.

McMann’s on-ice offense and defense statistics show that he contributes at both ends of the ice. He’s been effective in generating goals as well as preventing them, particularly in defensive situations.

Key Point Six: McMann Is an Emerging Special Teams Player

While McMann hasn’t been a significant contributor on the power play, he’s been effective on the penalty kill, where he helps prevent goals against.

McMann’s (The Athletic’s) player card suggests that he brings a well-rounded game to the Maple Leafs. He’s defensively reliable and contributes to offensive play. His strong defensive rating and consistent on-ice performance make him a valuable asset to the team, especially considering his relatively low salary compared to his market value.

McMann’s Been Helped By the Mentorship of John Tavares

One reason for McMann’s rise to prominence has been the mentorship of veteran player John Tavares, whose leadership and guidance have helped McMann develop his two-way game. Tavares has been a line partner with McMann this season and appreciates his physical presence, powerful skating, and improved performance in recent weeks.

Looking ahead, as McMann finishes the regular season, he’s preparing to make his NHL playoff debut. He has a long way to go to become a player like Ryan O’Reilly; however, he has some of the attributes of a power forward that O’Reilly was thought to bring to the Maple Leafs last postseason.

Could this be a strong postseason for McMann? Could his hard work and determination throughout the season make him a tipping point for this team’s success? Fans can hope.