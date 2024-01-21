Lightning Extend Winning Streak to 5 With Payback Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning went into Buffalo on Jan. 20 and picked up a much-needed payback win on the road against the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1. They extend their winning streak to five – the longest of the season thus far.

The Lightning went up early 2-0 on goals by Nick Paul and Tyler Motte, a typically strong first period by the Lightning. However, they managed to hang on and hold the Sabres to just a goal. They also managed to get it done solely on even-strength scoring, going 0-for-3 on the power play. Calvin De Haan picked up an empty net goal to seal the deal.

The Lightning defense also played a tight game. They were successful on the penalty kill both times and held the Sabres to fewer than 30 shots.

Jonas Johansson, who played the previous matchup in Buffalo on Oct. 17 when they lost 3-2 in overtime, played his first game of 2024, saving 27-of-28 to get the road win.

How This Win Reflects Team Progress

So, the Lightning matched their longest point streak of the season. This win, along with the winning streak as a whole allows us to look at a few recent takeaways.

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After sweeping the four-game homestand, it was a legitimate question whether they could keep it up on the road. They had trouble closing out games and Buffalo plays a strong third period. They found a way to make it happen. They played shutdown defense and overcame their weaknesses and the inability to use their strengths. How so? Here’s an example.

Going back to the point of the Lightning picking up the win with no goals on the power play. They went 0-for-3 against the Sabres in the loss earlier this season. Similar situation, but instead of falling behind and clawing back just to settle for a point, they were able to go up early and stay ahead.

Related: Lightning Clawing Their Way Into Playoff Contention

Beyond this game, it is the third win during the five-game winning streak they went scoreless with the man advantage. This win was the first to get it done in regulation, the wins over the Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils were in overtime.

Anthony Cirelli has four points in his last two games (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Why is this significant? This is the team with the best power play unit in the NHL. They score on the power play 31% of the time, according to ESPN. Being able to win without one of the lifebloods of this offense is a statement. Opponents can silence the special teams, but this team is going to keep fighting. They also don’t need to use their ultimate strength to take control of the game.

Latest News & Highlights

One more point to look at is the Lightning’s ability to get some payback in multiple matchups following a loss.

Ottawa Senators: first game, 6-4 loss (Oct. 15); second game, 6-4 win (Nov. 4)

Pittsburgh Penguins: first game, 4-2 loss (Nov. 30); second game, 3-1 win (Dec. 6)

Dallas Stars: first game, 8-1 loss (Dec. 2); second game; 4-0 win (Dec. 4)

Buffalo Sabres: first game, 3-2 loss/OT (Oct. 17); second game 3-1 win (Jan. 20)

Look, there are clear examples where this wasn’t the case: The Predators’ and Canucks’ payback wins and Maple Leafs’ two wins so far this season. However, the important takeaway here is the Lightning making adjustments against an opponent is not a one-off.

Games like the one against the Sabres on Saturday are why the Lightning are on their longest streak of the season. They’re looking like a completely different team, but also at the same time, they look familiar.

Upcoming Matchup

The Lightning get right back at it on Sunday with a game against the Red Wings on the road. A reminder for this game is that it has been moved from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to the NFL playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also in Detroit, which has a 3 p.m. kickoff. This eliminated any overlap between the two games.

With Johansson in net against the Sabres, I fully expect Andrei Vasilevskiy to be the starter for this game. The Lightning will look for more payback. They lost 6-4 to the Red Wings back on Oct. 14, just the second game of the season.

Detroit remains a tough opponent, and they’re neck and neck in the playoff hunt. A win here to extend the streak further would go a long way for the morale and playoff hopes.