Kucherov Becomes Just 5th Player to Get 100 Assists in a Season

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov recorded his 100th assist of the season when he assisted Brayden Point’s power-play goal. He became the fifth player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single season. Kucherov joins Connor McDavid in reaching the mark this season. Before this year, no one had done it since 1991-92.

Gretzky, Lemieux, Orr, McDavid and now NIKITA KUCHEROV!



Wayne Gretzky (who did it 11 times), Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux are the other three players to record 100 assists, each achieving it once. Kucherov sits three assists away from passing Orr, who finished with 102, for third all-time in a single season.

Kucherov is already the leader in the scoring race, leading Nathan MacKinnon (138) by six points, so the Art Ross Trophy is in site. The 100 assist mark should help him in the very tight Hart Trophy race, which has been tight nearly all season. An historic milestone might be the difference maker in deciding who takes home the MVP hardware at the end of the season.

Along with his assist mark, Kucherov sits at 44 goals and 144 points and counting this season.