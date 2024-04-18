Penguins’ Jeff Carter Announces His Retirement

On April 17, 2024, Jeff Carter played in his last NHL contest, officially announcing his retirement. Defined by his scoring ability throughout his NHL career, he fittingly scored a goal in his team’s 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders.

Carter was the 11th overall pick of the 2003 NHL Draft, taken by the Philadelphia Flyers to add some youth to their team. Before his NHL career even started, he emerged as a winner — he was a Calder Cup champion for the Philadelphia Phantoms in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2004-05.

He started off his career pretty strong with the Flyers, scoring 42 points in his first NHL campaign in 2005-06. In 2008-09, he emerged as a star with 46 goals and 84 points. Finishing in 10th place for Hart Trophy voting, Philadelphia landed themselves quite the player.

From there, Carter was a consistent 60-point player in the NHL when healthy. He went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010 but was bested by the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

Carter was dealt from the Flyers prior to the 2011-12 season to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but he only played 39 games there before being flipped to the Los Angeles Kings at the trade deadline. That ended up being the best thing to happen to the then 27-year-old, as he helped the Kings win their first Stanley Cup. In 2013-14, he and the Kings got some more hardware with their second championship in three seasons.

As Carter entered his mid-30s, he saw some regression in his play and was traded to the Penguins. In his age-37 season, he had an impressive 45-point showing back in 2021-22. He finished his tenure with Pittsburgh having exactly 100 points.

Overall, Carter had 442 goals and 409 assists for 851 points in 1,321 games. The centerman might not make the Hall of Fame as he never won any individual awards during his time in the NHL, but he still had a spectacular NHL career.